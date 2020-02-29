Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Graham 58 35.0 326-873 .373 196-535 176-217 .811 1024 17.7
Rozier 58 34.1 355-851 .417 151-382 157-179 .877 1018 17.6
Bridges 59 30.7 298-681 .438 94-272 93-116 .802 783 13.3
Washington 52 30.3 235-513 .458 71-187 77-120 .642 618 11.9
Zeller 53 23.1 232-449 .517 17-72 106-156 .679 587 11.1
Monk 55 21.3 212-488 .434 58-204 82-100 .820 564 10.3
Biyombo 50 19.2 144-263 .548 0-0 85-144 .590 373 7.5
Williams 41 19.7 94-210 .448 44-117 43-50 .860 275 6.7
Bacon 39 17.6 85-244 .348 19-67 35-53 .660 224 5.7
Hernangomez 27 11.0 60-113 .531 5-20 30-51 .588 155 5.7
McDaniels 10 16.9 19-42 .452 7-17 9-12 .750 54 5.4
Co.Martin 42 16.9 71-171 .415 14-64 36-56 .643 192 4.6
Kidd-Gilchrist 12 13.3 18-53 .340 5-17 7-9 .778 48 4.0
Batum 22 23.0 28-81 .346 14-49 9-10 .900 79 3.6
Ca.Martin 12 13.3 14-40 .350 6-15 4-7 .571 38 3.2
Chealey 2 9.5 0-3 .000 0-2 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 59 241.7 2191-5075 .432 701-2020 949-1280 .741 6032 102.2
OPPONENTS 59 241.7 2464-5184 .475 726-2058 821-1083 .758 6475 109.7

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Graham 42 162 204 3.5 439 7.6 108 0 54 170 15
Rozier 45 215 260 4.5 238 4.1 117 0 58 133 10
Bridges 82 244 326 5.5 102 1.7 122 0 37 88 43
Washington 50 236 286 5.5 109 2.1 142 0 49 85 39
Zeller 146 230 376 7.1 77 1.5 131 0 36 66 24
Monk 27 130 157 2.9 114 2.1 74 0 25 77 16
Biyombo 115 176 291 5.8 46 .9 111 0 10 47 45
Williams 15 94 109 2.7 41 1.0 71 0 26 25 22
Bacon 15 85 100 2.6 52 1.3 52 0 23 37 2
Hernangomez 34 65 99 3.7 21 .8 30 0 8 25 6
McDaniels 7 34 41 4.1 4 .4 20 0 7 6 2
Co.Martin 33 98 131 3.1 66 1.6 63 0 31 33 7
Kidd-Gilchrist 9 26 35 2.9 10 .8 18 0 0 7 3
Batum 25 75 100 4.5 66 3.0 41 0 17 22 8
Ca.Martin 6 18 24 2.0 12 1.0 18 0 3 8 4
Chealey 0 0 0 .0 1 .5 2 0 3 0 0
TEAM 651 1888 2539 43.0 1398 23.7 1120 0 387 872 246
OPPONENTS 643 2081 2724 46.2 1571 26.6 1221 1 479 844 299