https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Champions-League-Results-14395821.php Champions League Results Published 5:39 pm EDT, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 Most Popular 1 Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens as it moves west 2 Darien High grad Taylor Willis, Andrew James McLaughlin to marry 3 Tropical Storm Dorian forms in Atlantic, likely to grow 4 Barbados braces as Tropical Storm Dorian nears Caribbean 5 Darien’s housing growth looking sustainable 6 Rain, with possible downpours, expected later today 7 The Latest: Emergency declared in Florida over hurricane View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.