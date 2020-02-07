https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Carolina-5-Arizona-3-15037263.php
Carolina 5, Arizona 3
Recommended Video:
|Carolina
|0
|3
|2
|—
|5
|Arizona
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Arizona, Goligoski 4 (Crouse, Stepan), 15:45.
Second Period_2, Arizona, Dvorak 16 (Goligoski, Schmaltz), 4:06 (pp). 3, Carolina, Svechnikov 21 (Fleury, Edmundson), 5:06. 4, Carolina, Slavin 5 (Dzingel, van Riemsdyk), 9:00. 5, Carolina, Svechnikov 22 (Aho, van Riemsdyk), 11:01.
Third Period_6, Carolina, Aho 28 (Svechnikov, Teravainen), 1:03. 7, Arizona, Garland 19 (Hall, Chychrun), 3:27. 8, Carolina, Aho 29, 19:26 (en).
Shots on Goal_Carolina 8-15-8_31. Arizona 10-12-11_33.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Arizona 1 of 5.
Goalies_Carolina, Reimer 13-6-1 (33 shots-30 saves). Arizona, Raanta 10-12-3 (30-26).
A_11,632 (17,125). T_2:24.
Referees_Garrett Rank, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brad Kovachik.
View Comments