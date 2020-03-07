https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Calgary-3-Arizona-2-15112792.php
Calgary 3, Arizona 2
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Calgary
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, Arizona, Hall 16 (Keller), 1:11. 2, Calgary, Gaudreau 18 (Monahan, Tkachuk), 5:54 (pp). 3, Calgary, Brodie 4 (Tkachuk), 6:35.
Second Period_4, Calgary, Backlund 16 (Mangiapane, Tkachuk), 4:17. 5, Arizona, Soderberg 17 (Ekman-Larsson, Hall), 10:57.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-21-5_34. Calgary 15-12-7_34.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Calgary 1 of 4.
Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 16-10-2 (34 shots-31 saves). Calgary, Talbot 12-10-1 (34-32).
A_19,206 (19,289). T_2:31.
Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Bevan Mills.
