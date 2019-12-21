CENT. ARKANSAS 71, TEXAS A&M-CC 67
Talton-Thomas 1-7 0-1 2, M.Smith 10-17 5-6 31, Bertain 3-8 0-0 9, P.Smith 2-4 0-0 6, Hairston 3-9 0-0 6, Schmidt 1-2 3-4 5, Lewis 2-4 0-0 4, Francois 2-2 0-2 4, Kaufmanis 0-4 0-0 0, Hunte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 8-13 67.
Kayouloud 6-14 5-7 18, Koval 3-7 4-6 10, Bergersen 6-15 1-3 15, Chatham 2-7 1-2 5, Baker 0-3 0-2 0, Weidenaar 6-8 3-4 20, McDaniel 0-2 1-2 1, Shittu 1-1 0-0 2, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 15-26 71.
Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 11-31 (M.Smith 6-10, Bertain 3-7, P.Smith 2-3, Hairston 0-3, Kaufmanis 0-4, Talton-Thomas 0-4), Cent. Arkansas 8-26 (Weidenaar 5-6, Bergersen 2-8, Kayouloud 1-4, Chatham 0-1, Koval 0-2, McDaniel 0-2, Baker 0-3). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 30 (M.Smith 7), Cent. Arkansas 37 (Kayouloud 8). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 12 (Talton-Thomas 6), Cent. Arkansas 14 (Kayouloud, Bergersen 5). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 21, Cent. Arkansas 15. A_207 (5,320).