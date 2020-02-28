Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
COLORADO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Battey 27 4-9 0-0 3-4 1 3 9
Gatling 20 0-3 0-0 0-3 1 0 0
Wright 31 8-14 2-2 0-5 4 3 18
Bey 29 5-7 3-4 1-6 1 3 13
Schwartz 27 0-8 0-0 0-5 2 1 0
Siewert 22 4-12 0-0 1-3 1 0 11
Parquet 19 1-4 0-0 2-2 0 4 3
Daniels 12 2-2 0-1 1-3 1 2 5
Kountz 9 0-1 1-2 0-1 0 1 1
Walton 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 2
Totals 200 25-61 6-9 8-32 12 18 62

Percentages: FG .410, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Siewert 3-9, Daniels 1-1, Battey 1-2, Parquet 1-4, Bey 0-2, Gatling 0-2, Wright 0-4, Schwartz 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kountz, Schwartz).

Turnovers: 11 (Bey 3, Wright 3, Kountz 2, Battey, Daniels, Schwartz).

Steals: 2 (Kountz, Wright).

Technical Fouls: coach Tad Boyle, 4:29 first.

FG FT Reb
CALIFORNIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anticevich 31 1-8 0-0 0-4 4 4 2
Kuany 10 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
Thorpe 16 1-1 1-2 0-3 0 1 3
Austin 30 3-11 6-8 0-1 1 4 12
Bradley 33 8-14 5-5 2-6 0 1 26
South 32 7-12 3-3 1-4 0 0 19
Kelly 29 3-5 1-2 1-6 1 2 7
Brown 16 1-2 1-2 0-3 3 1 4
Thiemann 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-54 17-22 4-27 9 15 76

Percentages: FG .463, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Bradley 5-7, South 2-4, Kuany 1-1, Brown 1-2, Austin 0-1, Anticevich 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (South).

Turnovers: 6 (Anticevich 2, Austin 2, Bradley, Kelly).

Steals: 4 (South 2, Anticevich, Bradley).

Technical Fouls: None.

Colorado 26 36 62
California 38 38 76

.