CALIFORNIA 76, NO. 21 COLORADO 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLORADO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Battey
|27
|4-9
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|3
|9
|Gatling
|20
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|0
|Wright
|31
|8-14
|2-2
|0-5
|4
|3
|18
|Bey
|29
|5-7
|3-4
|1-6
|1
|3
|13
|Schwartz
|27
|0-8
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|1
|0
|Siewert
|22
|4-12
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|11
|Parquet
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|4
|3
|Daniels
|12
|2-2
|0-1
|1-3
|1
|2
|5
|Kountz
|9
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|1
|Walton
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-61
|6-9
|8-32
|12
|18
|62
Percentages: FG .410, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Siewert 3-9, Daniels 1-1, Battey 1-2, Parquet 1-4, Bey 0-2, Gatling 0-2, Wright 0-4, Schwartz 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kountz, Schwartz).
Turnovers: 11 (Bey 3, Wright 3, Kountz 2, Battey, Daniels, Schwartz).
Steals: 2 (Kountz, Wright).
Technical Fouls: coach Tad Boyle, 4:29 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anticevich
|31
|1-8
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|4
|2
|Kuany
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Thorpe
|16
|1-1
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|3
|Austin
|30
|3-11
|6-8
|0-1
|1
|4
|12
|Bradley
|33
|8-14
|5-5
|2-6
|0
|1
|26
|South
|32
|7-12
|3-3
|1-4
|0
|0
|19
|Kelly
|29
|3-5
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|2
|7
|Brown
|16
|1-2
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|4
|Thiemann
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-54
|17-22
|4-27
|9
|15
|76
Percentages: FG .463, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Bradley 5-7, South 2-4, Kuany 1-1, Brown 1-2, Austin 0-1, Anticevich 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (South).
Turnovers: 6 (Anticevich 2, Austin 2, Bradley, Kelly).
Steals: 4 (South 2, Anticevich, Bradley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Colorado
|26
|36
|—
|62
|California
|38
|38
|—
|76
