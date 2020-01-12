FG FT Reb
WASHINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stewart 41 4-7 5-6 3-6 1 0 13
McDaniels 39 4-12 2-2 1-11 0 3 12
Carter 36 2-13 4-6 2-4 2 4 9
Wright 36 2-8 0-0 1-4 3 1 6
Bey 33 4-11 3-4 2-5 2 0 12
Hardy 14 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Battle 10 1-4 0-0 1-4 0 0 3
Roberts 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Tsohonis 6 1-3 0-0 1-1 1 0 3
Timmins 4 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 225 18-61 14-18 12-37 10 10 58

Percentages: FG .295, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (McDaniels 2-6, Wright 2-7, Tsohonis 1-2, Battle 1-4, Bey 1-5, Carter 1-7, Hardy 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Stewart 2, McDaniels, Wright).

Turnovers: 13 (Carter 3, McDaniels 3, Stewart 3, Bey 2, Wright 2).

Steals: 3 (Bey, Carter, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CALIFORNIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anticevich 42 6-16 0-0 3-7 3 2 13
Bradley 42 6-16 2-2 0-5 3 2 17
South 36 2-11 0-0 1-4 3 1 5
Austin 28 5-9 0-0 1-4 2 1 10
Brown 23 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Kelly 18 2-4 0-0 0-4 0 3 4
Thiemann 18 3-4 0-0 1-4 0 4 6
Thorpe 12 0-2 1-2 2-4 0 3 1
Kuany 6 1-2 0-0 0-0 2 0 3
Totals 225 26-65 3-4 8-33 14 17 61

Percentages: FG .400, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Bradley 3-7, Kuany 1-1, Anticevich 1-4, South 1-4, Austin 0-1, Kelly 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Bradley 4, Anticevich 2, Austin 2, Kuany, South).

Steals: 5 (Anticevich, Kelly, South, Thiemann, Thorpe).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington 20 29 9 58
California 28 21 12 61

A_4,660 (11,877).