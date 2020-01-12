https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/CAL-POLY-74-CS-NORTHRIDGE-56-14968889.php
CAL POLY 74, CS NORTHRIDGE 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CS NORTHRIDGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gomez
|40
|4-10
|8-8
|0-3
|4
|0
|18
|Harkless
|31
|3-7
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|3
|7
|Brown
|30
|3-8
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|4
|9
|Coleman
|29
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|7
|Diane
|26
|5-11
|2-7
|1-7
|2
|5
|12
|Harrick
|18
|0-5
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|2
|0
|Ndumanya
|14
|0-1
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|1
|Pearre
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Ou
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-53
|14-20
|3-26
|10
|21
|56
Percentages: FG .358, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Gomez 2-3, Coleman 1-2, Brown 1-3, Diane 0-2, Harrick 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Diane 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Gomez 5, Harkless 4, Diane 3, Brown, Coleman).
Steals: 6 (Diane 2, Gomez 2, Brown, Harkless).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL POLY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Smith
|26
|2-3
|0-2
|0-7
|3
|5
|4
|Jaakkola
|26
|7-8
|3-7
|2-6
|1
|1
|17
|Ballard
|24
|6-10
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|1
|15
|Harwell
|24
|3-7
|4-4
|1-4
|1
|3
|10
|K.Smith
|23
|2-4
|0-0
|0-7
|2
|1
|4
|Koroma
|23
|3-5
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|8
|Rogers
|17
|1-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Alexander
|12
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|3
|Taylor
|10
|2-4
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|3
|5
|Colvin
|9
|2-3
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|6
|Crowe
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-55
|15-25
|8-40
|10
|18
|74
Percentages: FG .527, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Ballard 1-2, Alexander 0-1, Colvin 0-1, K.Smith 0-1, Rogers 0-2, Harwell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Koroma 3, K.Smith 2, Ballard, Crowe, Jaakkola).
Turnovers: 16 (Rogers 3, Alexander 2, Ballard 2, Jaakkola 2, K.Smith 2, Taylor 2, Harwell, J.Smith, Koroma).
Steals: 7 (K.Smith 3, J.Smith 2, Crowe, Harwell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|CS Northridge
|25
|31
|—
|56
|Cal Poly
|32
|42
|—
|74
A_2,089 (3,032).
