CAA Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Priore,Rhode Island
|10
|425
|2,818
|281.8
|Flacco,Towson
|10
|396
|2,741
|274.1
|Smith,Villanova
|10
|389
|2,736
|273.6
|DiNucci,James Madison
|10
|312
|2,549
|254.9
|Fields,Stony Brook
|10
|320
|2,546
|254.6
|Undercuff,Albany (NY)
|10
|383
|2,497
|249.7
|Mancuso,Richmond
|10
|286
|2,242
|224.2
|Cheek,Elon
|10
|348
|1,920
|192.0
|Brosmer,New Hampshire
|9
|285
|1,567
|174.1
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Ratke,James Madison
|10
|51
|16
|20
|98
|9.8
|Green,Albany (NY)
|10
|0
|0
|0
|80
|8.0
|Thaenrat,Towson
|10
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.8
|Edwards,Maine
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
|Agyei-Obe,James Madison
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|Doak,Maine
|10
|35
|11
|18
|68
|6.8
|Larson,Richmond
|10
|30
|13
|17
|68
|6.8
|Hughes,New Hampshire
|9
|19
|13
|16
|57
|6.3
|Carrick,Rhode Island
|10
|30
|12
|14
|63
|6.3
|Kresge,Villanova
|10
|48
|6
|14
|63
|6.3
|O'Neill,Towson
|10
|40
|7
|13
|61
|6.1
|Burns,Albany (NY)
|10
|41
|8
|12
|60
|6.0
|Fuller,Richmond
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|Leatherbu,Towson
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|Mancuso,Richmond
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|Smith,Villanova
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Mofor,Albany (NY)
|10
|190
|921
|4
|92.1
|Agyei-Obe,James Madison
|10
|139
|724
|12
|72.4
|Knight,Delaware
|10
|99
|722
|4
|72.2
|Lawton,Stony Brook
|8
|130
|573
|7
|71.6
|Gray,New Hampshire
|9
|89
|594
|2
|66.0
|Bryant,Rhode Island
|8
|116
|493
|4
|61.6
|Washingto,New Hampshire
|9
|121
|545
|3
|60.6
|Barlee,Villanova
|9
|96
|535
|5
|59.4
|Mancuso,Richmond
|10
|103
|588
|10
|58.8
|Nekhet,Stony Brook
|9
|95
|514
|2
|57.1
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|DiNucci,James Madison
|10
|244
|168
|4
|2,244
|17
|165.8
|Mancuso,Richmond
|10
|183
|119
|7
|1,654
|12
|154.9
|Undercuff,Albany (NY)
|10
|335
|193
|7
|2,584
|31
|148.8
|Flacco,Towson
|10
|300
|180
|4
|2,426
|18
|145.1
|Henderson,Delaware
|8
|125
|71
|1
|933
|9
|141.7
|Smith,Villanova
|10
|320
|185
|10
|2,412
|22
|137.6
|Fields,Stony Brook
|10
|248
|123
|8
|2,203
|13
|135.1
|Priore,Rhode Island
|10
|394
|238
|9
|2,907
|19
|133.7
|Cheek,Elon
|10
|285
|167
|6
|1,966
|14
|128.5
|Kehoe,Delaware
|8
|135
|81
|7
|912
|9
|128.4
|Brosmer,New Hampshire
|9
|245
|140
|9
|1,584
|10
|117.6
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Parker,Rhode Island
|10
|71
|1,045
|7.1
|Green,Albany (NY)
|10
|62
|1,036
|6.2
|Coulter,Rhode Island
|10
|60
|953
|6.0
|Reeves,Albany (NY)
|10
|59
|724
|5.9
|Blair,Maine
|10
|57
|748
|5.7
|Fessler,Richmond
|10
|54
|693
|5.4
|Polk,James Madison
|10
|49
|816
|4.9
|Fuller,Richmond
|10
|47
|876
|4.7
|Edwards,Maine
|9
|40
|979
|4.4
|Hodge,Villanova
|10
|44
|681
|4.4
|Leatherbu,Towson
|10
|44
|601
|4.4
|Hayek,Villanova
|9
|39
|553
|4.3
|Weeks,Elon
|9
|39
|372
|4.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Edwards,Maine
|9
|40
|979
|108.8
|Parker,Rhode Island
|10
|71
|1,045
|104.5
|Green,Albany (NY)
|10
|62
|1,036
|103.6
|Coulter,Rhode Island
|10
|60
|953
|95.3
|Fuller,Richmond
|10
|47
|876
|87.6
|Anderson,Stony Brook
|10
|41
|833
|83.3
|Polk,James Madison
|10
|49
|816
|81.6
|Blair,Maine
|10
|57
|748
|74.8
|Reeves,Albany (NY)
|10
|59
|724
|72.4
|Fessler,Richmond
|10
|54
|693
|69.3
|Hodge,Villanova
|10
|44
|681
|68.1
|Hayek,Villanova
|9
|39
|553
|61.4
|Smith,Towson
|9
|32
|546
|60.7
|Leatherbu,Towson
|10
|44
|601
|60.1
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Liggs Jr.,Elon
|10
|7
|86
|1
|.7
|Mbye,Rhode Island
|10
|5
|8
|0
|.5
|Paye,Towson
|10
|5
|122
|1
|.5
|Smith,James Madison
|10
|5
|53
|0
|.5
|Tippett,Towson
|10
|5
|67
|0
|.5
|Horn,New Hampshire
|9
|4
|53
|1
|.4
|Amos,Villanova
|8
|3
|76
|2
|.4
|Hayes,William & Mary
|9
|3
|38
|0
|.3
|Smith, Jr,New Hampshire
|9
|3
|50
|0
|.3
|Reid-Benn,Elon
|10
|3
|25
|0
|.3
|Trent,Villanova
|10
|3
|68
|1
|.3
|Wynn,Albany (NY)
|10
|3
|0
|0
|.3
|Robinson,James Madison
|8
|2
|3
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Amos,James Madison
|10
|21
|271
|12.9
|Constant,Stony Brook
|8
|13
|146
|11.2
|Dorsey,Rhode Island
|10
|17
|175
|10.3
|Lowery,William & Mary
|9
|12
|116
|9.7
|Fessler,Richmond
|10
|18
|108
|6.0
|Hunter,Towson
|9
|11
|58
|5.3
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Edwards,Maine
|9
|15
|470
|31.3
|Yoder,William & Mary
|10
|31
|847
|27.3
|Hunter,Towson
|9
|21
|572
|27.2
|Dykes,Richmond
|10
|23
|623
|27.1
|Wingard,Elon
|10
|15
|405
|27.0
|Dorsey,Rhode Island
|10
|25
|661
|26.4
|Boykin,Villanova
|8
|24
|571
|23.8
|McDonald,Albany (NY)
|9
|23
|545
|23.7
|Laube,New Hampshire
|8
|25
|580
|23.2
|Townsend,Delaware
|10
|14
|290
|20.7
|Constant,Stony Brook
|8
|18
|338
|18.8
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|McDonough,Towson
|10
|37
|43.5
|Eberle,William & Mary
|8
|30
|42.6
|Stephenso,Elon
|10
|51
|41.9
|Pritchard,Delaware
|9
|46
|41.9
|Wright,Stony Brook
|10
|55
|41.1
|Sanborn,New Hampshire
|9
|43
|41.0
|Schaum-Ba,Rhode Island
|10
|41
|39.3
|Mitchell,Albany (NY)
|10
|42
|36.1
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Ratke,James Madison
|10
|16
|20
|.000
|1.60
|Hughes,New Hampshire
|9
|13
|16
|.000
|1.44
|Larson,Richmond
|10
|13
|17
|.000
|1.30
|Carrick,Rhode Island
|10
|12
|14
|.000
|1.20
|Doak,Maine
|10
|11
|18
|.000
|1.10
|Roth,Delaware
|10
|10
|16
|.000
|1.00
|Courtney,Stony Brook
|10
|9
|11
|.000
|.90
|Burns,Albany (NY)
|10
|8
|12
|.000
|.80
|Johnston,William & Mary
|9
|7
|12
|.000
|.78
|Davis,Elon
|10
|7
|12
|.000
|.70
|O'Neill,Towson
|10
|7
|13
|.000
|.70
|Kresge,Villanova
|10
|6
|14
|.000
|.60
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Edwards,Maine
|9
|29
|979
|22
|470
|0
|61
|1,500
|166.67
|Dorsey,Rhode Island
|10
|108
|543
|175
|661
|0
|93
|1,487
|148.70
|Laube,New Hampshire
|8
|207
|297
|0
|580
|0
|89
|1,084
|135.50
|Yoder,William & Mary
|10
|334
|23
|27
|847
|0
|93
|1,231
|123.10
|Mofor,Albany (NY)
|10
|921
|230
|0
|0
|0
|213
|1,151
|115.10
|Dykes,Richmond
|10
|309
|153
|0
|623
|0
|127
|1,085
|108.50
|Green,Albany (NY)
|10
|49
|1,036
|0
|0
|0
|65
|1,085
|108.50
|Constant,Stony Brook
|8
|-4
|366
|146
|338
|0
|55
|846
|105.75
|Polk,James Madison
|10
|38
|816
|0
|203
|0
|59
|1,057
|105.70
|Parker,Rhode Island
|10
|6
|1,045
|0
|0
|0
|76
|1,051
|105.10
|Fuller,Richmond
|10
|29
|876
|0
|57
|0
|55
|962
|96.20
|Coulter,Rhode Island
|10
|6
|953
|0
|0
|0
|63
|959
|95.90
