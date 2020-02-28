https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Buffalo-Sabres-Stax-15092180.php
Buffalo Sabres Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 28, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|9
|Jack Eichel
|62
|35
|42
|77
|13
|34
|10
|1
|9
|212
|.165
|F
|23
|Sam Reinhart
|63
|22
|28
|50
|-7
|20
|5
|0
|2
|130
|.169
|F
|68
|Victor Olofsson
|48
|19
|21
|40
|0
|4
|11
|0
|4
|118
|.161
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|53
|4
|33
|37
|-3
|36
|2
|0
|1
|81
|.049
|D
|55
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|63
|5
|26
|31
|3
|42
|2
|0
|0
|112
|.045
|F
|90
|Marcus Johansson
|54
|7
|18
|25
|-14
|20
|1
|0
|1
|78
|.090
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|53
|12
|9
|21
|-16
|18
|0
|0
|1
|157
|.076
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|63
|12
|7
|19
|2
|10
|0
|1
|1
|78
|.154
|F
|43
|Conor Sheary
|55
|9
|10
|19
|-4
|8
|1
|0
|1
|88
|.102
|F
|13
|Jimmy Vesey
|59
|9
|10
|19
|12
|15
|0
|1
|2
|88
|.102
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|46
|9
|9
|18
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|69
|.130
|F
|22
|Johan Larsson
|56
|6
|11
|17
|9
|22
|0
|0
|0
|54
|.111
|D
|62
|Brandon Montour
|48
|5
|12
|17
|16
|26
|0
|0
|0
|81
|.062
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|63
|4
|11
|15
|-2
|32
|1
|0
|0
|68
|.059
|D
|33
|Colin Miller
|47
|1
|10
|11
|-8
|20
|0
|0
|1
|75
|.013
|F
|27
|Curtis Lazar
|32
|5
|5
|10
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.185
|D
|19
|Jake McCabe
|60
|2
|8
|10
|-10
|41
|0
|0
|1
|65
|.031
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|31
|4
|5
|9
|-5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|F
|9
|Evan Rodrigues
|38
|5
|4
|9
|-8
|10
|1
|0
|1
|64
|.078
|D
|6
|Marco Scandella
|31
|3
|6
|9
|9
|8
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.077
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|19
|1
|4
|5
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|67
|Michael Frolik
|18
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|29
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.028
|F
|17
|Vladimir Sobotka
|16
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|20
|Scott Wilson
|6
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|F
|15
|Jean-Sebastien Dea
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|58
|John Gilmour
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|24
|Lawrence Pilut
|11
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|17
|Wayne Simmonds
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|67
|Dalton Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|183
|298
|481
|-19
|455
|36
|4
|28
|1839
|.100
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|194
|339
|533
|-1
|443
|45
|9
|32
|1963
|.099
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Linus Ullmark
|33
|1961
|2.72
|16
|14
|3
|1
|89
|1031
|0.914
|0
|0
|4
|40
|Carter Hutton
|28
|1601
|3.19
|12
|11
|4
|2
|85
|832
|0.898
|0
|1
|6
|34
|Jonas Johansson
|4
|210
|2.27
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|89
|0.91
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|3819
|2.89
|29
|26
|8
|3
|182
|1952
|.901
|183
|298
|455
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|3819
|2.78
|34
|22
|7
|2
|175
|1831
|.900
|194
|339
|443
