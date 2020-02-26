https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Buffalo-Sabres-Stax-15085687.php
Buffalo Sabres Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|9
|Jack Eichel
|61
|35
|42
|77
|14
|34
|10
|1
|9
|206
|.170
|F
|23
|Sam Reinhart
|62
|22
|28
|50
|-6
|20
|5
|0
|2
|127
|.173
|F
|68
|Victor Olofsson
|47
|19
|21
|40
|1
|4
|11
|0
|4
|113
|.168
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|52
|4
|33
|37
|-2
|34
|2
|0
|1
|81
|.049
|D
|55
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|62
|5
|26
|31
|3
|42
|2
|0
|0
|111
|.045
|F
|90
|Marcus Johansson
|53
|7
|18
|25
|-14
|20
|1
|0
|1
|78
|.090
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|52
|12
|9
|21
|-16
|18
|0
|0
|1
|156
|.077
|F
|43
|Conor Sheary
|55
|9
|10
|19
|-4
|8
|1
|0
|1
|88
|.102
|F
|13
|Jimmy Vesey
|58
|9
|10
|19
|11
|15
|0
|1
|2
|88
|.102
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|62
|11
|7
|18
|1
|10
|0
|1
|1
|77
|.143
|D
|62
|Brandon Montour
|47
|5
|12
|17
|16
|24
|0
|0
|0
|78
|.064
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|45
|9
|8
|17
|0
|28
|1
|0
|2
|67
|.134
|F
|22
|Johan Larsson
|55
|6
|10
|16
|8
|22
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.113
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|62
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|30
|1
|0
|0
|67
|.060
|D
|33
|Colin Miller
|46
|1
|10
|11
|-7
|20
|0
|0
|1
|72
|.014
|F
|27
|Curtis Lazar
|31
|4
|5
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.160
|D
|19
|Jake McCabe
|59
|2
|7
|9
|-12
|41
|0
|0
|1
|63
|.032
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|31
|4
|5
|9
|-5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|F
|71
|Evan Rodrigues
|38
|5
|4
|9
|-8
|10
|1
|0
|1
|64
|.078
|D
|6
|Marco Scandella
|31
|3
|6
|9
|9
|8
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.077
|D
|4
|Zach Bogosian
|19
|1
|4
|5
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|29
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.028
|F
|67
|Michael Frolik
|17
|1
|2
|3
|-3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|24
|.042
|F
|17
|Vladimir Sobotka
|16
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|20
|Scott Wilson
|6
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|F
|15
|Jean-Sebastien Dea
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|58
|John Gilmour
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|24
|Lawrence Pilut
|11
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|67
|Dalton Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|62
|181
|294
|475
|-24
|449
|36
|4
|28
|1806
|.100
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|62
|191
|333
|524
|4
|439
|43
|9
|31
|1929
|.099
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Linus Ullmark
|33
|1961
|2.72
|16
|14
|3
|1
|89
|1031
|0.914
|0
|0
|4
|40
|Carter Hutton
|27
|1542
|3.19
|12
|10
|4
|2
|82
|798
|0.897
|0
|1
|6
|34
|Jonas Johansson
|4
|210
|2.27
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|89
|0.91
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|62
|3759
|2.89
|29
|25
|8
|3
|179
|1918
|.901
|181
|294
|449
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|62
|3759
|2.79
|33
|22
|7
|2
|173
|1798
|.900
|191
|333
|439
