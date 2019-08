Boston-Colorado Runs

Red sox third. Mookie Betts grounds out to shallow infield, Peter Lambert to Ryan McMahon. Rafael Devers triples to deep right field. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to third base, Nolan Arenado to Ryan McMahon. J.D. Martinez homers to left field. Rafael Devers scores. Mitch Moreland doubles to deep right center field. Brock Holt grounds out to second base, Garrett Hampson to Ryan McMahon.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 2, Rockies 0.

Rockies fourth. Ian Desmond walks. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Yonathan Daza singles to center field. Ian Desmond to second. Tony Wolters reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Yonathan Daza out at second. Ian Desmond to third. Garrett Hampson singles to shallow infield. Tony Wolters to second. Ian Desmond scores. Peter Lambert singles to shallow right field. Garrett Hampson to second. Tony Wolters to third. Trevor Story lines out to second base to Brock Holt.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Red sox 2, Rockies 1.

Red sox fifth. Mookie Betts called out on strikes. Rafael Devers singles to right field. Xander Bogaerts homers to center field. Rafael Devers scores. J.D. Martinez singles to shallow center field. Mitch Moreland walks. J.D. Martinez to second. Brock Holt called out on strikes. Christian Vazquez singles to deep right field. Mitch Moreland to third. J.D. Martinez scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 5, Rockies 1.

Rockies fifth. Charlie Blackmon strikes out swinging. Nolan Arenado singles to center field. Ian Desmond doubles to deep left field. Nolan Arenado to third. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Yonathan Daza singles to third base. Ian Desmond to third. Nolan Arenado scores. Tony Wolters singles to right field. Yonathan Daza to second. Ian Desmond scores. Garrett Hampson reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Yonathan Daza out at third.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 5, Rockies 3.

Red sox seventh. Xander Bogaerts homers to center field. J.D. Martinez flies out to deep right field to Charlie Blackmon. Mitch Moreland grounds out to shortstop, Nolan Arenado to Ryan McMahon. Brock Holt pops out to shallow left field to Nolan Arenado.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 6, Rockies 3.

Rockies seventh. Nolan Arenado doubles to deep left center field. Ian Desmond grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Mitch Moreland. Nolan Arenado to third. Ryan McMahon grounds out to second base, Brock Holt to Mitch Moreland. Nolan Arenado scores. Yonathan Daza strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 6, Rockies 4.

Red sox ninth. Rafael Devers homers to center field. Xander Bogaerts doubles to deep right center field. J.D. Martinez grounds out to third base, Nolan Arenado to Ryan McMahon. Xander Bogaerts to third. Mitch Moreland grounds out to shallow infield, Wes Parsons to Trevor Story to Ryan McMahon. Brock Holt grounds out to second base, Garrett Hampson to Ryan McMahon.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 7, Rockies 4.