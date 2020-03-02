https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Boston-College-88-Syracuse-81-15097334.php
Boston College 88, Syracuse 81
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE (18-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Guy
|28
|3-7
|1-4
|2-6
|2
|3
|7
|Soule
|39
|8-14
|10-16
|6-8
|1
|1
|26
|Dickens
|32
|4-9
|1-2
|1-6
|9
|4
|12
|Garraud
|30
|3-10
|2-2
|0-3
|5
|4
|11
|Ortlepp
|37
|6-12
|2-2
|4-6
|5
|2
|18
|Pineau
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|4
|Batts
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Swartz
|18
|3-5
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|10
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-63
|18-28
|16-37
|23
|17
|88
Percentages: FG 46.032, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 12-25, .48 (Ortlepp 4-9, Dickens 3-6, Garraud 3-8, Swartz 2-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Soule 2, Guy 1, Pineau 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Soule 3, Dickens 3, Ortlepp 2, Team 2, Garraud 1, Pineau 1)
Steals: 6 (Dickens 2, Garraud 2, Ortlepp 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SYRACUSE (15-14)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Strautmane
|28
|3-7
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|7
|Finklea-Guity
|18
|3-4
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|3
|8
|Cooper
|38
|6-14
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|2
|18
|Engstler
|32
|3-9
|0-0
|2-12
|5
|3
|8
|Lewis
|40
|7-17
|4-7
|3-4
|8
|4
|18
|Djaldi-Tabdi
|15
|6-8
|1-2
|2-3
|2
|5
|13
|Fisher
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Alexander
|4
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Colome
|9
|0-0
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|1
|Washington
|14
|1-4
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-65
|10-16
|15-37
|21
|21
|81
Percentages: FG 47.692, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .36 (Cooper 4-9, Engstler 2-4, Alexander 2-2, Strautmane 1-4, Lewis 0-4, Washington 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Engstler 2, Strautmane 1, Cooper 1, Djaldi-Tabdi 1, Fisher 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Djaldi-Tabdi 3, Engstler 2, Lewis 2, Colome 2, Cooper 1, Washington 1, Team 1)
Steals: 1 (Engstler 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)
|Boston College
|29
|16
|19
|24
|—
|88
|Syracuse
|26
|19
|19
|17
|—
|81
A_3,410
Officials_Daryl Humphrey, Edward Sidles, Kathleen Lynch
