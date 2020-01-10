https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Boston-College-75-Notre-Dame-65-14963904.php
Boston College 75, Notre Dame 65
Guy 5-11 1-2 11, Soule 6-9 7-10 19, Dickens 3-12 0-0 9, Garraud 3-8 0-0 8, Swartz 5-14 2-3 14, Batts 1-2 0-0 2, Bolden-Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Pineau 5-11 0-0 10, Ortlepp 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-68 10-15 75
Brunelle 6-14 0-0 15, Vaughn 2-6 2-2 6, Gilbert 4-15 2-2 11, Sniezek 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 7-15 6-6 21, Cosgrove 1-1 0-0 2, Cole 0-0 0-0 0, Peoples 5-12 0-0 10, Totals 25-64 10-10 65
|Boston College
|22
|15
|26
|12
|—
|75
|Notre Dame
|22
|12
|14
|17
|—
|65
3-Point Goals_Boston College 7-17 (Dickens 3-8, Garraud 2-3, Swartz 2-6), Notre Dame 5-17 (Brunelle 3-7, Gilbert 1-2, Walker 1-7, Peoples 0-1). Assists_Boston College 17 (Garraud 4), Notre Dame 17 (Sniezek 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston College 45 (Soule 6-12), Notre Dame 34 (Vaughn 5-9). Total Fouls_Boston College 17, Notre Dame 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,487.
