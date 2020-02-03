https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Boston-Celtics-Stax-15025786.php
Boston Celtics Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Walker
|42
|32.1
|311-709
|.439
|144-371
|160-185
|.865
|926
|22.0
|Tatum
|44
|33.6
|346-796
|.435
|105-287
|151-180
|.839
|948
|21.5
|Brown
|40
|33.6
|297-598
|.497
|83-219
|137-182
|.753
|814
|20.4
|Hayward
|32
|32.6
|211-417
|.506
|48-129
|68-77
|.883
|538
|16.8
|Smart
|39
|31.5
|163-430
|.379
|89-253
|69-83
|.831
|484
|12.4
|Kanter
|36
|18.5
|148-246
|.602
|1-5
|45-66
|.682
|342
|9.5
|Theis
|44
|22.7
|146-267
|.547
|18-59
|45-65
|.692
|355
|8.1
|Wanamaker
|47
|18.4
|98-232
|.422
|22-67
|78-86
|.907
|296
|6.3
|Waters
|6
|9.3
|9-25
|.360
|2-14
|6-6
|1.000
|26
|4.3
|R.Williams
|19
|14.2
|33-49
|.673
|0-0
|8-14
|.571
|74
|3.9
|Fall
|5
|4.6
|9-12
|.750
|0-0
|1-3
|.333
|19
|3.8
|G.Williams
|46
|15.1
|55-141
|.390
|14-61
|30-44
|.682
|154
|3.3
|Green
|38
|9.0
|48-91
|.527
|6-21
|22-34
|.647
|124
|3.3
|Edwards
|30
|9.6
|32-102
|.314
|19-62
|11-13
|.846
|94
|3.1
|Ojeleye
|46
|15.2
|48-116
|.414
|26-71
|22-25
|.880
|144
|3.1
|Langford
|14
|8.4
|11-24
|.458
|2-10
|8-10
|.800
|32
|2.3
|Poirier
|16
|5.8
|11-26
|.423
|1-2
|5-6
|.833
|28
|1.8
|TEAM
|48
|240.5
|1976-4281
|.462
|580-1631
|866-1079
|.803
|5398
|112.5
|OPPONENTS
|48
|240.5
|1833-4148
|.442
|552-1616
|836-1118
|.748
|5054
|105.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Walker
|30
|136
|166
|4.0
|212
|5.0
|67
|1
|44
|91
|25
|Tatum
|44
|255
|299
|6.8
|126
|2.9
|90
|0
|60
|92
|37
|Brown
|44
|221
|265
|6.6
|94
|2.4
|119
|0
|47
|97
|11
|Hayward
|32
|172
|204
|6.4
|124
|3.9
|58
|0
|24
|58
|13
|Smart
|28
|112
|140
|3.6
|188
|4.8
|97
|1
|60
|60
|19
|Kanter
|107
|187
|294
|8.2
|38
|1.1
|68
|0
|16
|39
|32
|Theis
|89
|183
|272
|6.2
|70
|1.6
|148
|0
|30
|37
|63
|Wanamaker
|13
|79
|92
|2.0
|122
|2.6
|83
|0
|28
|50
|11
|Waters
|0
|6
|6
|1.0
|8
|1.3
|6
|0
|4
|5
|2
|R.Williams
|23
|64
|87
|4.6
|21
|1.1
|34
|0
|17
|16
|21
|Fall
|0
|10
|10
|2.0
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|G.Williams
|43
|76
|119
|2.6
|49
|1.1
|107
|0
|18
|37
|23
|Green
|16
|46
|62
|1.6
|18
|.5
|32
|0
|18
|12
|5
|Edwards
|5
|35
|40
|1.3
|22
|.7
|25
|0
|10
|15
|2
|Ojeleye
|20
|67
|87
|1.9
|24
|.5
|53
|0
|17
|9
|3
|Langford
|5
|7
|12
|.9
|3
|.2
|7
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Poirier
|9
|21
|30
|1.9
|5
|.3
|20
|0
|2
|5
|6
|TEAM
|508
|1677
|2185
|45.5
|1124
|23.4
|1018
|2
|398
|663
|277
|OPPONENTS
|484
|1630
|2114
|44.0
|1099
|22.9
|986
|0
|329
|745
|258
