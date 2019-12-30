https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Boston-3-Buffalo-2-14938358.php
Boston 3, Buffalo 2
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Boston
|1
|0
|2
|—
|3
First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 29 (Bergeron, Marchand), 12:39.
Second Period_2, Buffalo, Ristolainen 4 (Reinhart, Johansson), 6:37.
Third Period_3, Boston, DeBrusk 10 (Pastrnak, Kampfer), 2:37 (pp). 4, Boston, DeBrusk 11 (Krejci, Kampfer), 2:55 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Lazar 2 (Ristolainen, Eichel), 5:08.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 7-12-7_26. Boston 2-11-9_22.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; Boston 2 of 6.
Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 11-10-3 (22 shots-19 saves). Boston, Rask 15-4-5 (26-24).
A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:33.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brad Kovachik.
