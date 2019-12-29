https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-Ten-Individual-Leaders-14937347.php
Big Ten Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Taylor,Wisconsin
|13
|299
|1,909
|21
|146.8
|Dobbins,Ohio St.
|14
|301
|2,003
|21
|143.1
|Smith,Minnesota
|12
|212
|1,094
|8
|91.2
|Scott III,Indiana
|11
|178
|845
|10
|76.8
|Collins,Michigan St.
|13
|222
|988
|5
|76.0
|Brown,Penn St.
|13
|129
|890
|12
|68.5
|Pacheco,Rutgers
|11
|169
|729
|7
|66.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Fields,Ohio St.
|14
|354
|238
|3
|3,273
|41
|181.4
|Morgan,Minnesota
|12
|289
|191
|6
|2,975
|28
|180.4
|Coan,Wisconsin
|13
|304
|213
|4
|2,541
|17
|156.1
|Ramsey,Indiana
|10
|266
|184
|4
|2,227
|13
|152.6
|Clifford,Penn St.
|12
|319
|189
|7
|2,654
|23
|148.5
|Patterson,Michigan
|12
|344
|197
|6
|2,828
|22
|143.9
|Stanley,Iowa
|13
|399
|237
|7
|2,951
|16
|131.2
|Martinez,Nebraska
|10
|251
|149
|9
|1,956
|10
|130.8
|Peters,Illinois
|10
|238
|130
|7
|1,611
|17
|129.2
|Lewerke,Michigan St.
|13
|436
|260
|13
|3,079
|17
|125.9
|Plummer,Purdue
|9
|241
|144
|8
|1,603
|11
|124.0
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Bell,Purdue
|12
|86
|1,035
|7.2
|Philyor,Indiana
|11
|69
|1,001
|6.3
|Johnson,Minnesota
|12
|74
|1,114
|6.2
|Hopkins,Purdue
|12
|61
|830
|5.1
|White,Michigan St.
|13
|66
|922
|5.1
|Bateman,Minnesota
|12
|57
|1,170
|4.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Bateman,Minnesota
|12
|57
|1,170
|97.5
|Johnson,Minnesota
|12
|74
|1,114
|92.8
|Philyor,Indiana
|11
|69
|1,001
|91.0
|Bell,Purdue
|12
|86
|1,035
|86.3
|Spielman,Nebraska
|12
|49
|898
|74.8
|White,Michigan St.
|13
|66
|922
|70.9
|Hamler,Penn St.
|13
|56
|904
|69.5
|Hopkins,Purdue
|12
|61
|830
|69.2
|Cephus,Wisconsin
|13
|52
|842
|64.8
|Collins,Michigan
|11
|33
|681
|61.9
|Olave,Ohio St.
|14
|49
|849
|60.6
|Bell,Michigan
|12
|44
|705
|58.8
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Winfield,Minnesota
|12
|7
|111
|1
|.6
|Brown,Illinois
|10
|3
|84
|1
|.3
|Hill,Michigan
|11
|3
|25
|0
|.3
|Taylor-Br,Nebraska
|11
|3
|95
|1
|.3
|Trice,Purdue
|11
|3
|49
|1
|.3
|Gallagher,Northwestern
|12
|3
|40
|0
|.3
|Harding,Illinois
|12
|3
|94
|2
|.3
|Jackson,Nebraska
|12
|3
|12
|0
|.3
|Mackey,Purdue
|12
|3
|55
|0
|.3
|Ojemudia,Iowa
|12
|3
|12
|0
|.3
|Thomas,Michigan
|12
|3
|6
|0
|.3
|Burrell,Wisconsin
|13
|3
|14
|0
|.2
|Scott,Michigan St.
|13
|3
|34
|0
|.2
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Dunn,Wisconsin
|13
|20
|180
|9.0
|Peoples-J,Michigan
|10
|23
|175
|7.6
|Lees,Northwestern
|12
|16
|118
|7.4
|Sowards,Michigan St.
|13
|16
|101
|6.3
|Hamler,Penn St.
|13
|23
|126
|5.5
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Smith-Mar,Iowa
|13
|17
|503
|29.6
|Leake,Maryland
|12
|30
|804
|26.8
|Brown,Illinois
|12
|22
|578
|26.3
|Cruicksha,Wisconsin
|13
|19
|480
|25.3
|Jackson,Michigan
|12
|21
|523
|24.9
|Hamler,Penn St.
|13
|24
|513
|21.4
|Young,Rutgers
|12
|26
|550
|21.2
|Ellis,Indiana
|12
|26
|528
|20.3
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Hart,Michigan
|12
|46
|45.1
|Hayes,Illinois
|12
|72
|44.8
|Korsak,Rutgers
|12
|76
|43.8
|Hartbarge,Michigan St.
|13
|63
|43.2
|Gillikin,Penn St.
|13
|62
|42.2
|Whitehead,Indiana
|12
|47
|42.1
|Sleep-Dal,Iowa
|13
|58
|41.7
|Armstrong,Nebraska
|12
|59
|40.9
|Lotti,Wisconsin
|11
|44
|39.7
|Spangler,Maryland
|12
|44
|39.5
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Duncan,Iowa
|13
|29
|34
|.853
|2.23
|Coghlin,Michigan St.
|12
|22
|32
|.688
|1.83
|Justus,Indiana
|12
|14
|17
|.824
|1.17
|Dellinger,Purdue
|12
|13
|16
|.813
|1.08
|Haubeil,Ohio St.
|14
|13
|15
|.867
|.93
|Davidovic,Rutgers
|12
|11
|15
|.733
|.92
|McCourt,Illinois
|12
|11
|17
|.647
|.92
|Larsh,Wisconsin
|11
|10
|15
|.667
|.91
|Pinegar,Penn St.
|13
|11
|12
|.917
|.85
|Kuhbander,Northwestern
|12
|10
|14
|.714
|.83
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Taylor,Wisconsin
|13
|1,909
|209
|0
|0
|0
|323
|2,118
|162.92
|Dobbins,Ohio St.
|14
|2,003
|247
|0
|0
|0
|324
|2,250
|160.71
|Leake,Maryland
|12
|736
|55
|0
|804
|0
|141
|1,595
|132.92
|Hamler,Penn St.
|13
|43
|904
|126
|513
|0
|116
|1,586
|122.00
|Smith,Minnesota
|12
|1,094
|62
|0
|135
|0
|224
|1,291
|107.58
|Robinson,Nebraska
|10
|340
|453
|0
|236
|0
|139
|1,029
|102.90
|Smith-Mar,Iowa
|13
|108
|722
|0
|503
|0
|72
|1,333
|102.54
|Philyor,Indiana
|11
|50
|1,001
|53
|0
|0
|91
|1,104
|100.36
|Brown,Illinois
|12
|545
|65
|0
|578
|0
|132
|1,188
|99.00
|Bateman,Minnesota
|12
|0
|1,170
|0
|0
|0
|57
|1,170
|97.50
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Fields,Ohio St.
|14
|491
|3,757
|268.4
|Lewerke,Michigan St.
|13
|547
|3,442
|264.8
|Martinez,Nebraska
|10
|395
|2,582
|258.2
|Clifford,Penn St.
|12
|435
|3,056
|254.7
|Morgan,Minnesota
|12
|347
|2,916
|243.0
|Ramsey,Indiana
|10
|346
|2,425
|242.5
|Patterson,Michigan
|12
|423
|2,874
|239.5
|Stanley,Iowa
|13
|475
|2,958
|227.5
|Coan,Wisconsin
|13
|358
|2,555
|196.5
|Plummer,Purdue
|9
|303
|1,659
|184.3
|Peters,Illinois
|10
|304
|1,756
|175.6
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Taylor,Wisconsin
|13
|0
|0
|0
|156
|12.0
|Dobbins,Ohio St.
|14
|0
|0
|0
|138
|9.9
|Duncan,Iowa
|13
|32
|29
|34
|119
|9.2
|Haubeil,Ohio St.
|14
|85
|13
|15
|124
|8.9
|Coghlin,Michigan St.
|12
|31
|22
|32
|97
|8.1
|Larsh,Wisconsin
|11
|51
|10
|15
|80
|7.3
|Justus,Indiana
|12
|45
|14
|17
|86
|7.2
|Pinegar,Penn St.
|13
|58
|11
|12
|89
|6.8
View Comments