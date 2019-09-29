https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-South-Individual-Leaders-14477332.php
Big South Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Bahar,Monmouth
|4
|179
|1,111
|277.8
|Williams,Campbell
|4
|137
|1,002
|250.5
|Francois,Hampton
|4
|112
|840
|210.0
|Thompson,Presbyterian
|3
|117
|582
|194.0
|Chambers,Charleston So.
|4
|128
|727
|181.8
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Bonds,Hampton
|4
|0
|0
|0
|48
|12.0
|David,Kennesaw St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|Robertson,Kennesaw St.
|5
|25
|5
|7
|40
|8.0
|Gary,Campbell
|4
|15
|4
|5
|27
|6.8
|Mosquera,Monmouth
|4
|9
|6
|7
|26
|6.5
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Guerriero,Monmouth
|4
|97
|440
|3
|110.0
|Foster,Kennesaw St.
|5
|27
|436
|4
|87.2
|McKenzie,Hampton
|4
|55
|309
|2
|77.3
|Cagle,Gardner-Webb
|4
|69
|308
|4
|77.0
|Rechstein,Kennesaw St.
|5
|30
|348
|3
|69.6
|Jeter,Presbyterian
|4
|47
|263
|1
|65.8
|Harris,Charleston So.
|4
|55
|234
|0
|58.5
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Williams,Campbell
|4
|90
|57
|3
|822
|8
|162.7
|Francois,Hampton
|4
|90
|53
|3
|784
|10
|162.1
|Bahar,Monmouth
|4
|157
|98
|4
|1,072
|7
|129.4
|Chambers,Charleston So.
|4
|93
|54
|4
|588
|2
|109.7
|Malmgren,Charleston So.
|3
|50
|29
|1
|234
|2
|106.5
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Moore IV,Monmouth
|4
|25
|343
|6.3
|Pearson,Presbyterian
|4
|23
|214
|5.8
|Aldarelli,Monmouth
|4
|21
|160
|5.3
|Greene Jr,Monmouth
|4
|20
|250
|5.0
|Brown,Charleston So.
|4
|19
|277
|4.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Moore IV,Monmouth
|4
|25
|343
|85.8
|Bonds,Hampton
|4
|15
|317
|79.3
|Brown,Charleston So.
|4
|19
|277
|69.3
|Greene Jr,Monmouth
|4
|20
|250
|62.5
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Budd,Monmouth
|4
|4
|-4
|0
|1.0
|Mines,Gardner-Webb
|3
|2
|32
|0
|.7
|Angulo,Hampton
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.5
|Haygood,Presbyterian
|4
|2
|26
|0
|.5
|Jones,Campbell
|3
|1
|37
|0
|.3
|Montgomer,Charleston So.
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.3
|Prewitt,Campbell
|3
|1
|44
|1
|.3
|Bucker,Gardner-Webb
|4
|1
|7
|0
|.3
|Cureton,Presbyterian
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Galloway-,Campbell
|4
|1
|22
|0
|.3
|Grate,Campbell
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Grier,Gardner-Webb
|4
|1
|2
|0
|.3
|Jones,Gardner-Webb
|4
|1
|13
|0
|.3
|Keene,Gardner-Webb
|4
|1
|21
|0
|.3
|Rodgers,Gardner-Webb
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Rome,Presbyterian
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Terry,Monmouth
|4
|1
|8
|0
|.3
|Valdez,Hampton
|4
|1
|15
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Prewitt,Campbell
|3
|4
|31
|7.8
|Wall,Charleston So.
|3
|5
|-13
|-2.6
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Harper,Gardner-Webb
|4
|19
|537
|28.3
|Foster,Kennesaw St.
|5
|8
|198
|24.8
|Moore IV,Monmouth
|4
|11
|272
|24.7
|Pearson,Presbyterian
|4
|5
|112
|22.4
|Cureton,Presbyterian
|4
|10
|204
|20.4
|Wall,Charleston So.
|3
|4
|76
|19.0
|Hawkins,Campbell
|4
|8
|136
|17.0
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Pawloski,Gardner-Webb
|4
|27
|43.6
|Reighard,Charleston So.
|4
|29
|42.2
|Oraha,Hampton
|4
|21
|42.2
|McCreary,Monmouth
|4
|18
|42.1
|Dennis,Campbell
|4
|20
|41.7
|Winn,Presbyterian
|4
|23
|38.3
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Mosquera,Monmouth
|4
|6
|7
|.000
|1.50
|Gary,Campbell
|4
|4
|5
|.000
|1.00
|Robertson,Kennesaw St.
|5
|5
|7
|.000
|1.00
|Maddrey,Presbyterian
|4
|3
|5
|.000
|.75
|Lomax,Hampton
|4
|2
|3
|.000
|.50
|Everett,Gardner-Webb
|3
|1
|1
|.000
|.33
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Harper,Gardner-Webb
|4
|0
|112
|5
|537
|0
|29
|654
|163.50
|Moore IV,Monmouth
|4
|36
|343
|0
|272
|0
|40
|651
|162.75
|Foster,Kennesaw St.
|5
|436
|88
|36
|198
|0
|43
|758
|151.60
|Guerriero,Monmouth
|4
|440
|72
|0
|0
|0
|106
|512
|128.00
