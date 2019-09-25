Baltimore-Toronto Runs

Orioles first. Jonathan Villar singles to shallow center field. Austin Hays flies out to deep left center field to Derek Fisher. Trey Mancini doubles to deep left field. Jonathan Villar to third. Renato Nunez doubles to shallow right field. Trey Mancini scores. Jonathan Villar scores. Rio Ruiz grounds out to shallow infield to Thomas Pannone. Renato Nunez to third. Dwight Smith Jr. singles to left center field. Renato Nunez scores. DJ Stewart grounds out to shallow right field, Cavan Biggio to Rowdy Tellez.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 3, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays third. Rowdy Tellez called out on strikes. Anthony Alford strikes out swinging. Derek Fisher homers to right field. Breyvic Valera grounds out to shortstop, Jonathan Villar to Trey Mancini.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 3, Blue jays 1.

Orioles fourth. Dwight Smith Jr. homers to center field. DJ Stewart flies out to right field to Randal Grichuk. Stevie Wilkerson strikes out swinging. Austin Wynns homers to center field. Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 5, Blue jays 1.

Orioles sixth. Dwight Smith Jr. hit by pitch. DJ Stewart homers to right field. Dwight Smith Jr. scores. Stevie Wilkerson singles to shallow right field. Austin Wynns pops out to Rowdy Tellez. Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging. Austin Hays walks. Trey Mancini singles to shallow right field. Austin Hays to second. Stevie Wilkerson scores. Renato Nunez strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 8, Blue jays 1.

Blue jays sixth. Anthony Alford walks. Derek Fisher strikes out swinging. Breyvic Valera singles to right field. Anthony Alford scores. Cavan Biggio walks. Breyvic Valera to second. Randal Grichuk lines out to deep left center field to Dwight Smith Jr.. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to third base, Rio Ruiz to Trey Mancini.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 8, Blue jays 2.

Orioles eighth. Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging. Austin Hays walks. Trey Mancini singles to left field. Austin Hays to second. Renato Nunez strikes out swinging. Rio Ruiz singles to shallow center field. Trey Mancini to third. Austin Hays scores. Dwight Smith Jr. singles to right field. Rio Ruiz to second. Trey Mancini scores. DJ Stewart singles to center field. Dwight Smith Jr. to second. Rio Ruiz scores. Stevie Wilkerson called out on strikes.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 11, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays ninth. Billy McKinney grounds out to second base, Richie Martin to Trey Mancini. Jonathan Davis pinch-hitting for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Jonathan Davis hit by pitch. Reese McGuire doubles to deep right field. Jonathan Davis scores. Brandon Drury singles to left field. Reese McGuire to third. Rowdy Tellez singles to right field. Brandon Drury to third. Reese McGuire scores. Anthony Alford called out on strikes. Derek Fisher strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 11, Blue jays 4.