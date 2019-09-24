Baltimore-Toronto Runs

Blue jays first. Billy McKinney singles to center field. Cavan Biggio walks. Billy McKinney to second. Randal Grichuk homers to left field. Cavan Biggio scores. Billy McKinney scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to third base, Rio Ruiz to Chris Davis. Rowdy Tellez strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez grounds out to shallow infield, Chandler Shepherd to Chris Davis.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 3, Orioles 0.

Blue jays second. Brandon Drury homers to center field. Jonathan Davis homers to left field. Danny Jansen flies out to right field to Anthony Santander. Billy McKinney strikes out swinging. Cavan Biggio flies out to center field to Austin Hays.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 5, Orioles 0.

Orioles third. Chris Davis grounds out to first base to Rowdy Tellez. Stevie Wilkerson grounds out to first base to Rowdy Tellez. Chance Sisco hit by pitch. Jonathan Villar singles to right field. Chance Sisco to second. Austin Hays homers to left field. Jonathan Villar scores. Chance Sisco scores. Trey Mancini singles to center field. Anthony Santander flies out to deep right field to Billy McKinney.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 5, Orioles 3.

Blue jays third. Randal Grichuk hit by pitch. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to deep left center field, tagged out at second, Austin Hays to Hanser Alberto. Randal Grichuk to third. Rowdy Tellez singles to left field. Randal Grichuk scores. Teoscar Hernandez flies out to deep center field to Austin Hays. Brandon Drury reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Rowdy Tellez out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 6, Orioles 3.

Orioles fifth. Jonathan Villar homers to center field. Austin Hays homers to right field. Trey Mancini walks. Anthony Santander reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Trey Mancini out at second. Rio Ruiz homers to left field. Anthony Santander scores. Hanser Alberto grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Drury to Rowdy Tellez. Chris Davis strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 7, Blue jays 6.

Blue jays seventh. Billy McKinney flies out to right field to Anthony Santander. Cavan Biggio homers to center field. Randal Grichuk lines out to deep center field to Austin Hays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. flies out to deep center field to Austin Hays.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 7, Blue jays 7.

Orioles eighth. Hanser Alberto grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Drury to Rowdy Tellez. Chris Davis called out on strikes. Stevie Wilkerson triples to deep right center field. Chance Sisco walks. Jonathan Villar singles to left field. Chance Sisco to second. Stevie Wilkerson scores. Austin Hays singles to center field. Jonathan Villar to third. DJ Stewart scores. Trey Mancini grounds out to second base, Cavan Biggio to Rowdy Tellez.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 9, Blue jays 7.

Blue jays ninth. Jonathan Davis hit by pitch. Danny Jansen strikes out on a foul tip. Billy McKinney singles to center field. Jonathan Davis to third. Cavan Biggio out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Anthony Santander. Jonathan Davis scores. Randal Grichuk singles to right field. Anthony Alford to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to center field. Randal Grichuk to second. Anthony Alford scores. Rowdy Tellez flies out to right center field to Anthony Santander.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 9, Blue jays 9.

Orioles twelfth. Rio Ruiz grounds out to first base, Rowdy Tellez to Jordan Romano. Hanser Alberto grounds out to second base, Cavan Biggio to Rowdy Tellez. Chris Davis homers to center field. Stevie Wilkerson singles to left field. Pedro Severino grounds out to shallow infield to Rowdy Tellez.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 10, Blue jays 9.

Blue jays twelfth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reaches on error to third base, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Rio Ruiz. Rowdy Tellez hit by pitch. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Brandon Drury walks. Derek Fisher to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Jonathan Davis out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Austin Hays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Danny Jansen lines out to shortstop to Jonathan Villar.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Orioles 10, Blue jays 10.

Blue jays fifteenth. Jonathan Davis pops out to shallow center field to Jonathan Villar. Reese McGuire flies out to deep left center field to Stevie Wilkerson. Anthony Alford homers to center field.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 11, Orioles 10.