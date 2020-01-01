BUTLER 60, ST. JOHN'S 58
Thompson 2-3 1-2 5, McDermott 4-10 2-2 12, Nze 1-5 3-4 5, Baldwin 7-13 0-0 19, Tucker 4-9 2-2 12, Golden 2-6 0-0 4, David 1-4 0-0 3, Battle 0-1 0-0 0, Smits 0-0 0-0 0, Baddley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 8-10 60.
Rutherford 4-9 5-6 15, Caraher 2-7 1-1 6, Champagnie 1-4 0-0 2, Dunn 4-13 4-4 12, Williams 4-8 2-3 11, Earlington 4-11 2-3 10, Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Sears 0-0 0-0 0, Figueroa 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 14-17 58.
Halftime_Butler 37-16. 3-Point Goals_Butler 10-27 (Baldwin 5-8, Tucker 2-4, McDermott 2-8, David 1-3, Baddley 0-1, Battle 0-1, Golden 0-2), St. John's 4-22 (Rutherford 2-4, Caraher 1-4, Williams 1-4, Champagnie 0-1, Earlington 0-2, Figueroa 0-2, Dunn 0-5). Rebounds_Butler 45 (Nze 12), St. John's 21 (Sears 4). Assists_Butler 12 (Nze 5), St. John's 13 (Rutherford 5). Total Fouls_Butler 12, St. John's 17.