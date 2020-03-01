https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/BUTLER-60-DEPAUL-42-15095790.php
BUTLER 60, DEPAUL 42
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DEPAUL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butz
|24
|2-8
|0-0
|3-9
|0
|0
|4
|Hall
|30
|2-7
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|2
|5
|Weems
|26
|3-6
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|2
|7
|Coleman-Lands
|20
|2-8
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|6
|Moore
|36
|3-12
|2-3
|0-3
|0
|4
|8
|Lopez
|23
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|2
|Ongenda
|16
|4-5
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|1
|8
|Cameron
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Williams
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-54
|5-8
|10-32
|4
|15
|42
Percentages: FG .333, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Weems 1-2, Butz 0-1, Williams 0-1, Cameron 0-2, Coleman-Lands 0-3, Moore 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ongenda 2, Butz).
Turnovers: 17 (Coleman-Lands 4, Lopez 4, Moore 3, Weems 3, Hall 2, Butz).
Steals: 5 (Moore 3, Butz, Weems).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUTLER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Golden
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|3
|4
|McDermott
|34
|4-12
|2-2
|3-7
|4
|0
|13
|Nze
|28
|4-9
|0-0
|4-7
|1
|3
|8
|Baldwin
|34
|4-13
|1-1
|2-8
|5
|1
|9
|Thompson
|34
|3-4
|2-4
|0-0
|4
|3
|8
|Tucker
|26
|4-10
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|1
|13
|Baddley
|15
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|5
|Mulloy
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hastings
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-59
|6-8
|10-35
|15
|14
|60
Percentages: FG .390, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Tucker 4-10, McDermott 3-10, Baddley 1-3, Nze 0-1, Golden 0-2, Baldwin 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Baldwin 3, McDermott 2, Mulloy).
Turnovers: 11 (Thompson 3, Baldwin 2, McDermott 2, Tucker 2, Golden, Nze).
Steals: 11 (Baldwin 6, Golden 2, McDermott 2, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|DePaul
|22
|20
|—
|42
|Butler
|29
|31
|—
|60
.
