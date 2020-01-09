https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/BOSTON-U-84-LEHIGH-67-14960723.php
BOSTON U. 84, LEHIGH 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LEHIGH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cohen
|35
|8-14
|1-2
|0-3
|6
|0
|19
|Taylor
|31
|5-11
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|4
|13
|J.Wilson
|30
|4-9
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|10
|M.Wilson
|26
|4-11
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|3
|12
|Fenton
|24
|0-2
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|0
|Lynch
|19
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|6
|Alamudun
|14
|0-3
|3-4
|0-6
|0
|3
|3
|Porter
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Betlow
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|26-61
|9-12
|4-32
|9
|18
|67
Percentages: FG .426, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (M.Wilson 3-6, Cohen 2-6, Taylor 1-4, Betlow 0-1, Fenton 0-1, J.Wilson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cohen, J.Wilson).
Turnovers: 8 (Lynch 2, Alamudun, Betlow, Fenton, J.Wilson, M.Wilson, Taylor).
Steals: 7 (Cohen 4, Betlow, Fenton, M.Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON U.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCoy
|33
|5-13
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|1
|14
|Whyte
|31
|4-9
|4-7
|2-8
|0
|2
|13
|Mahoney
|29
|9-12
|5-9
|6-15
|6
|1
|23
|Harper
|28
|5-12
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|12
|Tynen
|20
|1-2
|7-8
|0-2
|1
|1
|9
|Mathon
|15
|4-7
|1-1
|1-7
|1
|0
|9
|Brittain-Watts
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Petcash
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Vilarino
|13
|2-6
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Hemphill
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-65
|17-26
|10-38
|16
|11
|84
Percentages: FG .462, FT .654.
3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (McCoy 4-9, Harper 2-8, Whyte 1-5, Tynen 0-1, Brittain-Watts 0-2, Petcash 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Petcash 2, Mahoney).
Turnovers: 7 (Mathon 2, Harper, Mahoney, McCoy, Tynen, Vilarino).
Steals: 5 (Mahoney 2, Harper, Tynen, Whyte).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Lehigh
|37
|30
|—
|67
|Boston U.
|45
|39
|—
|84
A_385 (1,800).
