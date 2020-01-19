FG FT Reb
UTAH ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Merrill 43 9-19 8-8 0-3 3 3 30
Bean 40 4-10 9-13 5-11 3 2 18
Porter 36 3-10 4-5 2-4 3 4 10
Miller 33 2-7 0-0 2-4 2 4 4
Brito 26 2-7 0-0 0-3 0 3 5
Queta 23 4-4 4-7 0-5 1 5 12
Anderson 16 2-5 0-0 2-5 1 3 4
Bairstow 4 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Dorius 4 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 3 0
Totals 225 26-63 25-33 13-37 13 27 83

Percentages: FG .413, FT .758.

3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Merrill 4-11, Bean 1-3, Brito 1-6, Anderson 0-2, Miller 0-3, Porter 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Queta).

Turnovers: 18 (Brito 5, Merrill 4, Bean 3, Queta 2, Bairstow, Dorius, Miller, Porter).

Steals: 5 (Bean 3, Brito, Porter).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BOISE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jessup 41 6-15 1-1 0-5 1 4 15
Alston 35 5-14 8-11 1-5 2 5 19
Dickinson 32 0-3 3-4 0-0 1 4 3
Kigab 30 3-9 2-2 0-2 0 5 9
Williams 27 4-4 4-6 0-6 1 3 12
Dennis 18 5-5 5-5 0-1 3 3 19
Jorch 16 1-4 2-2 3-4 0 2 4
Hobbs 13 0-0 2-2 0-2 1 1 2
Rice 12 2-2 0-1 0-2 1 2 5
Totals 225 26-56 27-34 4-27 10 29 88

Percentages: FG .464, FT .794.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Dennis 4-4, Jessup 2-7, Rice 1-1, Alston 1-4, Kigab 1-5, Jorch 0-1, Dickinson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jessup, Williams).

Turnovers: 15 (Alston 3, Dennis 3, Hobbs 2, Jorch 2, Kigab 2, Williams 2, Jessup).

Steals: 10 (Williams 4, Jessup 2, Rice 2, Hobbs, Kigab).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah St. 38 37 8 83
Boise St. 25 50 13 88

.