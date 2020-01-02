FG FT Reb
WYOMING Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hendricks 36 5-13 1-1 0-4 1 2 16
Maldonado 35 5-12 3-4 1-1 0 3 14
Taylor 35 2-2 4-4 1-3 2 4 8
Banks 34 2-5 1-1 0-7 2 2 5
Foster 31 2-5 1-2 0-5 0 2 6
Thompson 15 0-1 0-0 0-2 3 5 0
Porter 8 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 4 5
Milton 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Fornstrom 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 18-43 10-12 2-22 8 25 54

Percentages: FG .419, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Hendricks 5-12, Foster 1-2, Maldonado 1-3, Porter 1-3, Milton 0-1, Thompson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 22 (Maldonado 6, Taylor 5, Banks 4, Hendricks 3, Porter 2, Thompson 2).

Steals: 5 (Maldonado 2, Taylor 2, Banks).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BOISE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jessup 40 7-14 3-3 4-6 1 2 20
Hobbs 32 1-5 4-6 0-3 0 3 6
Dickinson 30 0-1 4-4 0-3 1 0 4
Williams 27 5-9 4-5 1-10 0 2 14
Kigab 24 5-7 5-6 1-2 0 4 15
Alston 19 1-10 2-2 0-3 0 4 4
Jorch 13 0-1 0-0 2-2 0 4 0
Rice 10 1-4 0-0 1-1 1 1 2
Dennis 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-51 22-26 9-31 3 20 65

Percentages: FG .392, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Jessup 3-5, Dickinson 0-1, Rice 0-1, Hobbs 0-2, Alston 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jessup).

Turnovers: 14 (Alston 4, Kigab 3, Hobbs 2, Williams 2, Dickinson, Jessup, Jorch).

Steals: 9 (Dickinson 2, Jessup 2, Rice 2, Alston, Hobbs, Jorch).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wyoming 24 30 54
Boise St. 27 38 65

A_4,708 (12,480).