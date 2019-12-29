BOISE ST. 103, CS NORTHRIDGE 72
Gomez 4-18 0-0 10, Diane 9-22 7-11 28, Harkless 2-3 3-4 8, Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Ndumanya 2-2 0-0 4, Coleman 3-8 2-2 9, Harrick 1-3 0-0 2, Ou 2-2 0-0 4, Pearre 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 26-64 12-18 72.
Alston 5-12 5-6 17, Jessup 9-10 0-0 24, Kigab 11-16 8-9 33, Jorch 1-3 0-0 2, Dickinson 0-4 0-0 0, Abercrombie 2-3 0-0 4, Berry 1-1 0-0 2, Dennis 1-4 4-6 6, Hobbs 2-2 0-0 4, Huang 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 3-4 3-9 9. Totals 36-63 20-30 103.
Halftime_Boise St. 50-34. 3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 8-29 (Diane 3-6, Gomez 2-13, Harkless 1-1, Brown 1-2, Coleman 1-5, Harrick 0-2), Boise St. 11-23 (Jessup 6-7, Kigab 3-4, Alston 2-6, Abercrombie 0-1, Dennis 0-1, Rice 0-1, Dickinson 0-3). Fouled Out_Harkless, Ndumanya. Rebounds_CS Northridge 25 (Diane 9), Boise St. 40 (Kigab 11). Assists_CS Northridge 9 (Gomez 4), Boise St. 19 (Hobbs 7). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 23, Boise St. 19.