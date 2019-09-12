Atlanta-Philadelphia Runs

Braves fourth. Freddie Freeman grounds out to shortstop, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. Josh Donaldson reaches on error. Throwing error by Jean Segura. Matt Joyce singles to left field. Josh Donaldson to second. Rafael Ortega strikes out swinging. Tyler Flowers homers to center field. Matt Joyce scores. Josh Donaldson scores. Dansby Swanson walks. Dallas Keuchel singles to center field. Dansby Swanson to third. Ronald Acuna Jr. flies out to deep center field to Scott Kingery.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Braves 3, Phillies 0.

Phillies fourth. Bryce Harper singles to right center field. Rhys Hoskins singles to center field. Bryce Harper to third. Scott Kingery reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Rhys Hoskins out at second. Bryce Harper scores. Corey Dickerson strikes out swinging. Cesar Hernandez called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 3, Phillies 1.