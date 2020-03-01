Recommended Video:

Buffalo 2 0 0 2
Arizona 0 3 2 5

First Period_1, Buffalo, M.Johansson 8 (Kahun, McCabe), 7:59. 2, Buffalo, Skinner 14 (Simmonds), 8:43.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Oesterle 3 (Ekman-Larsson, Keller), 2:20. 4, Arizona, Kessel 14 (Goligoski, Oesterle), 3:13. 5, Arizona, Keller 16, 7:30.

Third Period_6, Arizona, Keller 17 (Demers), 13:59. 7, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 8 (Richardson), 19:40 (en).

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 8-12-8_28. Arizona 9-12-10_31.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 2.

Goalies_Buffalo, Johansson 1-2-1 (30 shots-26 saves). Arizona, Raanta 15-14-3 (27-25).

A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:21.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Andrew Smith.