Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 28, 2020

Anaheim Ducks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 14 Adam Henrique 71 26 17 43 -3 22 5 0 1 169 .154
F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 69 13 29 42 -16 58 3 0 5 143 .091
F 67 Rickard Rakell 65 15 27 42 -5 12 3 0 2 186 .081
F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 66 21 18 39 0 14 4 2 1 155 .135
D 4 Cam Fowler 59 9 20 29 0 20 2 0 2 117 .077
F 28 Ondrej Kase 49 7 16 23 -7 10 0 1 0 135 .052
D 47 Hampus Lindholm 55 2 21 23 -10 34 1 0 1 109 .018
F 34 Sam Steel 65 6 16 22 -13 20 1 0 1 85 .071
F 38 Derek Grant 49 14 6 20 -1 28 2 3 4 81 .173
F 21 Nick Ritchie 41 8 11 19 3 78 2 0 2 70 .114
F 24 Carter Rowney 71 8 11 19 5 14 0 2 1 63 .127
D 44 Michael Del Zotto 49 2 13 15 5 14 0 0 0 57 .035
F 61 Troy Terry 47 4 11 15 -5 6 0 0 0 73 .055
F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 59 7 6 13 -1 92 0 0 1 64 .109
F 49 Max Jones 59 8 4 12 -6 36 0 1 0 102 .078
F 53 Maxime Comtois 29 5 6 11 -4 24 2 0 0 32 .156
D 32 Jacob Larsson 60 2 9 11 -9 12 0 0 0 58 .034
F 74 Devin Shore 39 4 6 10 -8 8 0 0 1 47 .085
D 6 Erik Gudbranson 44 4 5 9 0 91 0 0 0 76 .053
D 42 Josh Manson 50 1 8 9 -10 37 0 0 0 64 .016
D 2 Brendan Guhle 30 4 4 8 -2 10 0 0 1 39 .103
F 22 Sonny Milano 9 2 3 5 -2 4 1 0 1 11 .182
F 43 Danton Heinen 9 3 1 4 -5 2 0 0 0 19 .158
D 22 Korbinian Holzer 46 1 3 4 -1 35 0 0 0 35 .029
F 48 Isac Lundestrom 15 0 4 4 -2 0 0 0 0 10 .000
D 76 Josh Mahura 11 1 3 4 -3 2 0 0 0 11 .091
F 21 David Backes 6 0 3 3 1 6 0 0 0 8 .000
D 29 Christian Djoos 9 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 0 12 .083
F 39 Sam Carrick 9 1 1 2 -3 0 0 1 0 16 .063
F 11 Daniel Sprong 8 1 1 2 -2 0 1 0 0 17 .059
F 26 Andrew Agozzino 5 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 2 .500
D 28 Jani Hakanpaa 5 1 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 4 .250
D 52 Matt Irwin 9 0 1 1 -7 4 0 0 0 18 .000
F 64 Kiefer Sherwood 10 0 1 1 -1 6 0 0 0 17 .000
F 58 Chase De Leo 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 71 182 288 470 -106 725 27 10 24 2106 .086
OPPONENT TOTALS 71 225 352 577 89 603 49 5 41 2282 .099

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
36 John Gibson 51 2981 3.0 20 26 5 1 149 1552 0.904 0 0 6
30 Ryan Miller 23 1238 3.1 9 6 4 0 64 685 0.907 0 1 0
31 Anthony Stolarz 1 58 2.03 0 1 0 0 2 36 0.944 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 71 4321 3.03 29 33 9 1 215 2272 .901 182 288 725
OPPONENT TOTALS 71 4321 2.48 42 20 9 5 176 2101 .914 225 352 603