THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 10, 2020

Anaheim Ducks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 54 12 25 37 -6 41 2 0 5 120 .100
F 67 Rickard Rakell 50 13 21 34 0 10 2 0 1 137 .095
F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 51 17 15 32 3 14 3 2 1 117 .145
F 14 Adam Henrique 56 18 12 30 -5 16 4 0 0 131 .137
D 4 Cam Fowler 56 9 19 28 4 20 2 0 2 112 .080
F 25 Ondrej Kase 49 7 16 23 -7 10 0 1 0 135 .052
D 47 Hampus Lindholm 48 2 19 21 -6 32 1 0 1 91 .022
F 34 Sam Steel 51 4 15 19 -8 18 1 0 1 65 .062
F 38 Derek Grant 44 13 5 18 1 28 1 3 3 72 .181
F 37 Nick Ritchie 35 6 7 13 -1 64 2 0 2 62 .097
F 24 Carter Rowney 56 6 7 13 1 12 0 2 1 55 .109
F 61 Troy Terry 41 4 8 12 -7 6 0 0 0 56 .071
F 53 Maxime Comtois 29 5 6 11 -4 24 2 0 0 32 .156
D 44 Michael Del Zotto 36 2 9 11 6 14 0 0 0 40 .050
F 49 Max Jones 45 7 3 10 2 24 0 1 0 78 .090
D 6 Erik Gudbranson 44 4 5 9 0 91 0 0 0 76 .053
F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 44 2 5 7 -5 73 0 0 0 46 .043
F 29 Devin Shore 33 2 5 7 -5 8 0 0 1 39 .051
D 32 Jacob Larsson 45 2 4 6 -9 10 0 0 0 46 .043
D 42 Josh Manson 37 1 5 6 -4 29 0 0 0 49 .020
D 2 Brendan Guhle 19 1 3 4 -3 8 0 0 0 22 .045
D 5 Korbinian Holzer 41 1 3 4 -3 31 0 0 0 35 .029
F 48 Isac Lundestrom 15 0 4 4 -2 0 0 0 0 10 .000
D 76 Josh Mahura 11 1 3 4 -3 2 0 0 0 11 .091
F 39 Sam Carrick 9 1 1 2 -3 0 0 1 0 16 .063
F 11 Daniel Sprong 8 1 1 2 -2 0 1 0 0 17 .059
D 86 Simon Benoit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 58 Chase De Leo 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 64 Kiefer Sherwood 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 23 Chris Wideman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 56 141 227 368 -66 599 21 10 18 1671 .084
OPPONENT TOTALS 56 172 271 443 47 493 39 4 32 1769 .097

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
36 John Gibson 41 2448 2.96 16 21 4 1 121 1264 0.904 0 0 0
30 Ryan Miller 16 921 2.93 7 5 3 0 45 499 0.91 0 1 0
TEAM TOTALS 56 3406 2.96 23 26 7 1 166 1763 .903 141 227 599
OPPONENT TOTALS 56 3406 2.43 33 16 7 2 136 1666 .916 172 271 493