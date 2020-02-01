https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Anaheim-Ducks-Stax-15022301.php
Anaheim Ducks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 1, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|15
|Ryan Getzlaf
|49
|11
|24
|35
|-10
|35
|2
|0
|5
|112
|.098
|F
|67
|Rickard Rakell
|45
|13
|17
|30
|-3
|8
|2
|0
|1
|131
|.099
|F
|33
|Jakob Silfverberg
|46
|15
|14
|29
|-1
|12
|3
|2
|1
|103
|.146
|F
|14
|Adam Henrique
|51
|17
|10
|27
|-4
|16
|3
|0
|0
|126
|.135
|D
|4
|Cam Fowler
|51
|9
|16
|25
|0
|16
|2
|0
|2
|99
|.091
|F
|25
|Ondrej Kase
|45
|6
|14
|20
|-7
|10
|0
|1
|0
|119
|.050
|D
|47
|Hampus Lindholm
|43
|2
|18
|20
|-8
|32
|1
|0
|1
|75
|.027
|F
|34
|Sam Steel
|46
|4
|12
|16
|-10
|12
|1
|0
|1
|57
|.070
|F
|38
|Derek Grant
|39
|10
|5
|15
|-2
|26
|1
|3
|2
|62
|.161
|F
|53
|Maxime Comtois
|29
|5
|6
|11
|-4
|24
|2
|0
|0
|32
|.156
|F
|37
|Nick Ritchie
|30
|4
|7
|11
|-2
|58
|2
|0
|1
|54
|.074
|F
|24
|Carter Rowney
|51
|6
|5
|11
|-2
|12
|0
|2
|1
|52
|.115
|D
|44
|Michael Del Zotto
|33
|2
|8
|10
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.054
|F
|61
|Troy Terry
|36
|4
|6
|10
|-6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.089
|D
|6
|Erik Gudbranson
|40
|4
|5
|9
|0
|89
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.058
|F
|49
|Max Jones
|40
|5
|2
|7
|-2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|73
|.068
|F
|20
|Nicolas Deslauriers
|39
|1
|5
|6
|-6
|68
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.024
|F
|29
|Devin Shore
|32
|2
|4
|6
|-5
|8
|0
|0
|1
|38
|.053
|D
|42
|Josh Manson
|32
|1
|4
|5
|-6
|25
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.023
|D
|2
|Brendan Guhle
|18
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|D
|5
|Korbinian Holzer
|38
|1
|3
|4
|-4
|31
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|D
|32
|Jacob Larsson
|41
|1
|3
|4
|-10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.024
|F
|48
|Isac Lundestrom
|15
|0
|4
|4
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|D
|76
|Josh Mahura
|11
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|F
|39
|Sam Carrick
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|11
|Daniel Sprong
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|D
|86
|Simon Benoit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|58
|Chase De Leo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|64
|Kiefer Sherwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|23
|Chris Wideman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|51
|127
|201
|328
|-103
|554
|20
|9
|16
|1520
|.084
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|51
|159
|248
|407
|84
|466
|32
|4
|30
|1595
|.100
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|36
|John Gibson
|39
|2323
|3.0
|15
|21
|3
|1
|116
|1205
|0.904
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Ryan Miller
|13
|736
|3.01
|5
|5
|2
|0
|37
|384
|0.904
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|51
|3095
|3.0
|20
|26
|5
|1
|153
|1589
|.900
|127
|201
|554
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|51
|3095
|2.39
|31
|14
|6
|2
|122
|1515
|.916
|159
|248
|466
