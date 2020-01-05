https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Anaheim-Ducks-Stax-14950961.php
Anaheim Ducks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 5, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|33
|Jakob Silfverberg
|40
|15
|13
|28
|0
|10
|3
|2
|1
|84
|.179
|F
|15
|Ryan Getzlaf
|39
|10
|15
|25
|-6
|31
|2
|0
|5
|91
|.110
|F
|67
|Rickard Rakell
|36
|10
|15
|25
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|103
|.097
|F
|14
|Adam Henrique
|41
|12
|9
|21
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|91
|.132
|D
|4
|Cam Fowler
|41
|8
|12
|20
|5
|10
|2
|0
|2
|85
|.094
|D
|47
|Hampus Lindholm
|33
|1
|16
|17
|-10
|30
|1
|0
|0
|57
|.018
|F
|25
|Ondrej Kase
|35
|3
|11
|14
|-5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|90
|.033
|F
|34
|Sam Steel
|36
|3
|10
|13
|-11
|12
|1
|0
|0
|43
|.070
|F
|38
|Derek Grant
|34
|9
|3
|12
|-2
|24
|1
|2
|2
|50
|.180
|F
|37
|Nick Ritchie
|27
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|54
|1
|0
|1
|49
|.061
|F
|53
|Maxime Comtois
|25
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|22
|2
|0
|0
|26
|.154
|F
|24
|Carter Rowney
|41
|5
|4
|9
|-1
|12
|0
|1
|1
|45
|.111
|F
|61
|Troy Terry
|33
|3
|5
|8
|-7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.071
|D
|44
|Michael Del Zotto
|27
|1
|6
|7
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.033
|D
|6
|Erik Gudbranson
|30
|3
|3
|6
|3
|82
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.060
|F
|49
|Max Jones
|30
|4
|2
|6
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|.074
|F
|29
|Devin Shore
|25
|2
|4
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|33
|.061
|F
|20
|Nicolas Deslauriers
|29
|1
|4
|5
|-2
|56
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.034
|D
|2
|Brendan Guhle
|18
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|D
|32
|Jacob Larsson
|31
|1
|3
|4
|-8
|10
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.032
|D
|76
|Josh Mahura
|11
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|D
|5
|Korbinian Holzer
|34
|1
|2
|3
|-2
|31
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.032
|F
|48
|Isac Lundestrom
|10
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|42
|Josh Manson
|22
|0
|3
|3
|-5
|23
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.000
|F
|39
|Sam Carrick
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|.063
|D
|86
|Simon Benoit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|11
|Daniel Sprong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|23
|Chris Wideman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|41
|102
|163
|265
|-68
|489
|16
|6
|13
|1198
|.085
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|41
|127
|197
|324
|53
|395
|27
|3
|24
|1307
|.097
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|36
|John Gibson
|31
|1846
|2.93
|12
|16
|3
|1
|90
|971
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Ryan Miller
|11
|616
|3.21
|4
|4
|2
|0
|33
|332
|0.901
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|41
|2489
|3.0
|16
|20
|5
|1
|123
|1303
|.903
|102
|163
|489
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|41
|2489
|2.37
|25
|12
|4
|1
|97
|1193
|.915
|127
|197
|395
