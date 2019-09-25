Through September 24

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Houston 5431 896 1496 312 27 278 867 .275
Minnesota 5558 910 1499 310 21 297 879 .270
Boston 5598 876 1505 339 26 238 834 .269
N.Y. Yankees 5454 924 1464 285 16 299 885 .268
Chicago White Sox 5364 677 1395 253 19 173 649 .260
Tampa Bay 5494 755 1395 285 29 211 717 .254
Cleveland 5266 755 1326 281 18 217 719 .252
Oakland 5397 834 1349 287 23 251 789 .250
L.A. Angels 5373 755 1339 259 21 215 721 .249
Baltimore 5460 710 1348 246 25 208 679 .247
Kansas City 5372 679 1326 275 37 159 643 .247
Texas 5375 778 1330 285 24 216 735 .247
Detroit 5382 569 1298 285 39 145 543 .241
Seattle 5346 750 1278 248 28 238 722 .239
Toronto 5370 709 1271 262 20 240 680 .237

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
Cleveland 93 64 1397.2 1247 431 1466 3.61
Tampa Bay 94 64 1440.1 1250 438 1576 3.65
Houston 103 54 1414.2 1180 437 1619 3.72
Oakland 94 63 1421.1 1311 463 1258 4.03
Minnesota 97 60 1422.0 1419 443 1415 4.22
N.Y. Yankees 102 56 1410.0 1335 489 1499 4.26
Boston 82 75 1427.0 1383 583 1587 4.67
Toronto 64 94 1404.1 1421 588 1287 4.85
Chicago White Sox 68 88 1367.2 1408 571 1264 4.99
Texas 75 82 1393.0 1464 569 1328 5.01
Seattle 66 91 1394.1 1454 486 1206 5.07
L.A. Angels 71 86 1394.2 1370 549 1357 5.14
Kansas City 58 100 1391.0 1485 572 1203 5.18
Detroit 46 110 1390.0 1511 523 1321 5.25
Baltimore 52 106 1409.0 1512 548 1213 5.65