American League Team Statistics
Through September 13
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|5156
|845
|1421
|302
|25
|257
|817
|.276
|Boston
|5216
|823
|1414
|324
|24
|226
|786
|.271
|Minnesota
|5175
|846
|1398
|287
|19
|279
|816
|.270
|N.Y. Yankees
|5140
|869
|1384
|266
|16
|280
|831
|.269
|Chicago White Sox
|5013
|634
|1288
|234
|17
|160
|606
|.257
|Tampa Bay
|5175
|712
|1323
|273
|29
|198
|676
|.256
|Cleveland
|4927
|697
|1237
|261
|17
|205
|662
|.251
|Oakland
|5084
|787
|1272
|265
|22
|238
|745
|.250
|L.A. Angels
|5070
|724
|1263
|249
|18
|210
|692
|.249
|Texas
|5110
|747
|1264
|276
|23
|204
|706
|.247
|Baltimore
|5028
|643
|1235
|226
|21
|188
|612
|.246
|Kansas City
|5018
|631
|1228
|248
|35
|154
|596
|.245
|Detroit
|5042
|539
|1213
|270
|36
|136
|513
|.241
|Seattle
|5017
|710
|1201
|236
|27
|227
|684
|.239
|Toronto
|5003
|649
|1176
|242
|18
|221
|621
|.235
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|88
|61
|1352.1
|1173
|415
|1472
|3.65
|Cleveland
|86
|61
|1306.2
|1174
|413
|1374
|3.66
|Houston
|96
|53
|1342.2
|1115
|418
|1530
|3.76
|Oakland
|88
|60
|1339.1
|1242
|446
|1165
|4.09
|Minnesota
|89
|57
|1321.0
|1309
|411
|1296
|4.20
|N.Y. Yankees
|97
|52
|1328.0
|1269
|467
|1382
|4.38
|Boston
|77
|70
|1329.1
|1287
|540
|1458
|4.66
|Toronto
|58
|90
|1310.1
|1310
|554
|1198
|4.70
|Texas
|74
|75
|1325.0
|1385
|531
|1251
|4.92
|Chicago White Sox
|65
|82
|1286.1
|1315
|531
|1192
|4.97
|L.A. Angels
|67
|81
|1317.2
|1298
|521
|1291
|5.10
|Kansas City
|55
|93
|1303.1
|1392
|526
|1132
|5.12
|Seattle
|60
|88
|1308.1
|1387
|464
|1137
|5.19
|Detroit
|43
|103
|1298.1
|1392
|495
|1227
|5.28
|Baltimore
|48
|99
|1299.0
|1402
|507
|1121
|5.70
