American League Team Statistics
Through September 7
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|5046
|808
|1376
|315
|24
|223
|771
|.273
|Houston
|4936
|793
|1349
|286
|24
|239
|768
|.273
|Minnesota
|5041
|831
|1367
|279
|19
|274
|801
|.271
|N.Y. Yankees
|4904
|822
|1318
|251
|14
|265
|785
|.269
|Chicago White Sox
|4837
|604
|1234
|226
|16
|150
|576
|.255
|Tampa Bay
|4992
|675
|1266
|261
|26
|189
|640
|.254
|L.A. Angels
|4910
|714
|1233
|243
|18
|204
|682
|.251
|Cleveland
|4790
|674
|1199
|253
|17
|197
|639
|.250
|Oakland
|4867
|741
|1210
|253
|22
|224
|699
|.249
|Baltimore
|4866
|621
|1200
|220
|21
|181
|591
|.247
|Kansas City
|4851
|613
|1191
|242
|35
|144
|579
|.246
|Texas
|4923
|709
|1211
|268
|23
|196
|670
|.246
|Detroit
|4867
|516
|1167
|262
|34
|132
|490
|.240
|Seattle
|4864
|688
|1169
|231
|27
|219
|663
|.240
|Toronto
|4829
|624
|1130
|234
|17
|213
|598
|.234
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|85
|59
|1307.1
|1133
|403
|1428
|3.61
|Houston
|93
|50
|1288.2
|1068
|406
|1451
|3.71
|Cleveland
|82
|61
|1270.2
|1151
|400
|1338
|3.72
|Oakland
|83
|59
|1286.1
|1191
|425
|1120
|4.03
|Minnesota
|88
|54
|1285.0
|1273
|397
|1263
|4.16
|N.Y. Yankees
|93
|50
|1272.2
|1206
|451
|1324
|4.38
|Boston
|76
|66
|1286.1
|1235
|521
|1414
|4.62
|Toronto
|55
|88
|1263.1
|1269
|540
|1162
|4.72
|Texas
|71
|73
|1278.0
|1332
|505
|1216
|4.86
|Chicago White Sox
|62
|80
|1241.1
|1270
|512
|1147
|4.98
|L.A. Angels
|67
|76
|1273.2
|1245
|500
|1258
|5.04
|Seattle
|58
|85
|1264.1
|1326
|438
|1094
|5.06
|Kansas City
|53
|90
|1260.1
|1344
|503
|1089
|5.09
|Detroit
|42
|99
|1254.1
|1343
|476
|1187
|5.22
|Baltimore
|46
|96
|1254.0
|1347
|490
|1083
|5.73
