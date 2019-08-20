https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-14362613.php
American League Team Statistics
Through August 19
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|4530
|735
|1255
|285
|23
|198
|699
|.277
|Houston
|4358
|690
|1193
|247
|20
|212
|671
|.274
|N.Y. Yankees
|4321
|747
|1175
|225
|13
|227
|711
|.272
|Minnesota
|4440
|726
|1205
|253
|17
|241
|700
|.271
|Chicago White Sox
|4222
|524
|1075
|187
|14
|135
|500
|.255
|L.A. Angels
|4350
|644
|1105
|216
|16
|182
|614
|.254
|Tampa Bay
|4393
|586
|1107
|225
|23
|167
|556
|.252
|Cleveland
|4194
|595
|1058
|224
|14
|174
|562
|.252
|Texas
|4289
|641
|1075
|240
|22
|177
|606
|.251
|Oakland
|4278
|629
|1054
|218
|15
|196
|588
|.246
|Baltimore
|4293
|543
|1048
|195
|21
|157
|517
|.244
|Kansas City
|4271
|540
|1040
|218
|33
|127
|512
|.244
|Seattle
|4289
|616
|1042
|204
|22
|201
|598
|.243
|Toronto
|4314
|577
|1024
|209
|15
|195
|552
|.237
|Detroit
|4229
|444
|1000
|226
|33
|114
|419
|.236
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|73
|53
|1148.1
|982
|353
|1268
|3.50
|Cleveland
|74
|51
|1112.0
|1002
|344
|1170
|3.69
|Houston
|80
|46
|1132.2
|946
|351
|1269
|3.74
|Oakland
|71
|53
|1129.1
|1037
|387
|956
|4.04
|Minnesota
|76
|49
|1132.0
|1111
|362
|1087
|4.15
|N.Y. Yankees
|83
|43
|1122.2
|1096
|390
|1153
|4.50
|Toronto
|52
|75
|1127.2
|1139
|463
|1031
|4.68
|Boston
|67
|59
|1146.1
|1117
|445
|1260
|4.72
|Chicago White Sox
|56
|68
|1085.1
|1120
|449
|983
|4.85
|Kansas City
|45
|80
|1110.0
|1172
|444
|971
|4.97
|Texas
|61
|64
|1111.0
|1176
|444
|1068
|4.99
|Seattle
|53
|73
|1114.2
|1183
|373
|964
|5.07
|L.A. Angels
|62
|65
|1129.0
|1115
|444
|1112
|5.08
|Detroit
|37
|85
|1095.0
|1163
|407
|1021
|5.11
|Baltimore
|39
|86
|1104.1
|1210
|448
|958
|5.98
