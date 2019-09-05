THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Tampa Bay 82 59 3.63 141 10 0 39 1280.1 1117 568 517
Houston 90 50 3.70 140 10 2 37 1257.2 1046 559 517
Cleveland 81 59 3.71 140 13 5 38 1242.2 1123 563 512
Oakland 80 58 4.04 138 9 1 35 1254.1 1159 592 563
Minnesota 86 53 4.18 139 8 0 42 1256.0 1252 650 584
N.Y. Yankees 92 49 4.39 141 7 1 49 1255.2 1195 651 613
Boston 75 64 4.67 139 8 1 28 1259.1 1221 705 653
Toronto 55 85 4.73 140 6 1 27 1239.1 1243 702 651
Texas 68 73 4.90 141 9 4 28 1251.0 1306 741 681
Chicago White Sox 61 78 4.99 139 6 5 28 1214.1 1253 733 673
L.A. Angels 65 75 5.01 140 2 0 28 1247.2 1221 738 695
Seattle 58 82 5.05 140 3 3 28 1236.0 1300 782 693
Kansas City 51 89 5.14 140 6 1 32 1233.1 1322 747 705
Detroit 40 97 5.20 137 3 0 26 1224.1 1311 777 707
Baltimore 46 93 5.72 139 5 0 26 1227.0 1318 855 780

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Tampa Bay 159 47 395 25 1388 51
Houston 206 36 395 0 1415 36
Cleveland 177 58 390 16 1306 35
Oakland 168 57 422 15 1079 62
Minnesota 172 52 387 7 1231 60
N.Y. Yankees 224 36 443 8 1307 50
Boston 183 68 502 20 1387 72
Toronto 194 55 532 24 1139 63
Texas 200 66 495 9 1198 60
Chicago White Sox 205 49 498 27 1119 59
L.A. Angels 223 67 489 8 1234 91
Seattle 233 41 423 25 1068 61
Kansas City 187 74 494 21 1065 50
Detroit 217 57 463 19 1153 54
Baltimore 270 61 483 9 1060 69