THROUGH SEPTEMBER 21

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Houston .275 .495 .353 155 5362 880 1476 2654 308 27 272 852
N.Y. Yankees .269 .493 .341 156 5381 915 1450 2651 284 16 295 876
Minnesota .269 .493 .337 155 5487 894 1478 2706 304 21 294 863
Boston .268 .467 .339 154 5483 853 1470 2562 332 26 236 815
Chicago White Sox .260 .412 .313 154 5294 674 1378 2180 248 19 172 646
Tampa Bay .254 .431 .326 155 5392 742 1371 2323 282 29 204 705
Cleveland .251 .433 .325 155 5193 734 1305 2249 275 18 211 698
Oakland .250 .452 .328 155 5328 829 1332 2408 280 23 250 785
L.A. Angels .249 .426 .326 155 5306 747 1321 2258 254 19 215 713
Baltimore .246 .413 .309 155 5331 687 1314 2201 242 24 199 656
Kansas City .246 .399 .308 156 5300 662 1302 2114 264 37 158 627
Texas .246 .427 .317 155 5300 760 1304 2262 282 23 210 717
Detroit .241 .388 .295 154 5315 561 1280 2062 281 39 141 535
Seattle .240 .431 .319 155 5283 749 1267 2279 244 27 238 721
Toronto .237 .426 .304 155 5249 691 1243 2238 259 20 232 662

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Houston 10 57 61 611 17 1115 61 27 139 2369 1 69 92 0
N.Y. Yankees 10 31 47 553 18 1371 55 22 107 2168 1 96 131 0
Minnesota 10 40 79 504 19 1283 26 21 98 2224 0 108 128 2
Boston 20 41 45 562 35 1309 63 27 122 2337 1 87 110 0
Chicago White Sox 35 32 62 360 13 1479 62 26 109 2199 2 114 164 1
Tampa Bay 8 34 71 520 20 1414 92 34 111 2332 0 85 126 0
Cleveland 38 45 49 541 30 1264 102 35 106 2154 5 82 106 0
Oakland 6 36 84 554 17 1278 46 21 133 2207 1 80 118 0
L.A. Angels 4 40 64 566 28 1206 64 20 138 2273 0 92 111 0
Baltimore 21 37 68 430 8 1369 79 29 105 2157 0 105 145 0
Kansas City 24 38 56 440 17 1341 114 39 112 2149 1 72 150 0
Texas 17 40 62 503 17 1518 116 36 93 2149 1 101 134 0
Detroit 9 42 47 382 14 1530 54 19 104 2210 0 105 121 0
Seattle 14 37 57 574 7 1516 113 46 79 2193 2 129 139 0
Toronto 14 26 35 485 9 1444 45 19 102 2072 0 93 133 0