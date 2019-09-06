THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Boston .274 .479 .344 140 4987 801 1365 2389 313 24 221 764
Houston .274 .487 .350 141 4875 784 1334 2374 281 24 237 761
Minnesota .272 .499 .340 140 4969 824 1351 2479 276 18 272 794
N.Y. Yankees .270 .489 .341 141 4840 816 1306 2368 245 14 263 779
Chicago White Sox .256 .402 .310 140 4772 593 1220 1917 221 16 148 565
Tampa Bay .253 .430 .326 142 4930 665 1249 2122 257 26 188 631
Cleveland .251 .435 .324 141 4715 665 1182 2053 251 16 196 631
L.A. Angels .251 .432 .329 141 4840 701 1217 2089 241 17 199 670
Oakland .249 .448 .326 139 4785 725 1190 2143 251 21 220 683
Baltimore .247 .412 .308 140 4797 611 1184 1975 218 21 177 582
Kansas City .245 .399 .309 141 4781 603 1172 1907 239 35 142 570
Texas .245 .428 .316 142 4850 693 1187 2074 262 23 193 656
Seattle .241 .436 .319 141 4802 683 1159 2094 229 26 218 658
Detroit .240 .390 .294 138 4780 509 1146 1866 259 34 131 483
Toronto .235 .424 .303 141 4768 621 1122 2024 231 16 213 595

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Boston 18 39 43 515 33 1173 58 25 114 2155 1 78 104 0
Houston 10 55 55 550 15 1018 53 26 128 2144 1 63 83 0
Minnesota 8 36 76 453 16 1161 26 20 91 2028 0 97 114 2
N.Y. Yankees 10 30 42 495 16 1227 47 18 101 1951 1 88 118 0
Chicago White Sox 33 25 59 327 10 1334 59 23 101 1986 2 109 148 1
Tampa Bay 8 26 67 474 19 1293 86 27 102 2149 0 77 119 0
Cleveland 35 41 41 489 25 1140 93 32 95 1957 4 77 98 0
L.A. Angels 3 40 59 522 27 1075 55 19 127 2078 0 88 101 0
Oakland 6 33 78 490 14 1125 42 21 125 1966 1 71 100 0
Baltimore 18 33 58 381 8 1244 72 27 98 1938 0 96 128 0
Kansas City 20 33 52 401 14 1183 106 36 102 1932 1 66 142 0
Texas 17 38 55 467 17 1401 106 33 77 1977 1 91 129 0
Seattle 12 35 53 513 6 1372 102 40 68 1995 2 121 128 0
Detroit 6 37 41 341 12 1385 51 18 91 1994 0 94 112 0
Toronto 12 21 30 439 7 1288 40 18 95 1881 0 82 123 0