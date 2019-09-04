THROUGH SEPTEMBER 3

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Boston .275 .480 .345 138 4925 794 1352 2364 310 24 218 757
Houston .274 .487 .350 140 4829 773 1323 2350 279 23 234 751
Minnesota .273 .502 .340 138 4911 820 1341 2466 276 18 271 791
N.Y. Yankees .270 .490 .341 140 4810 812 1300 2355 244 14 261 775
Chicago White Sox .254 .399 .309 138 4696 580 1195 1876 214 16 145 552
Tampa Bay .253 .429 .325 141 4899 659 1240 2103 252 25 187 626
L.A. Angels .252 .433 .330 139 4772 695 1201 2064 238 17 197 664
Cleveland .251 .436 .324 139 4652 656 1167 2030 246 16 195 623
Oakland .249 .447 .326 137 4723 711 1175 2110 247 20 216 669
Baltimore .246 .412 .308 139 4764 610 1174 1962 215 21 177 581
Texas .246 .429 .317 140 4785 689 1175 2055 261 23 191 652
Kansas City .244 .398 .307 139 4710 594 1148 1874 235 34 141 562
Seattle .241 .435 .320 140 4751 674 1147 2068 227 26 214 649
Detroit .239 .389 .294 136 4711 499 1127 1834 255 34 128 473
Toronto .235 .424 .302 140 4734 617 1114 2007 230 15 211 591

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Boston 18 39 43 509 33 1162 58 25 113 2137 1 77 97 0
Houston 10 54 54 542 15 1007 53 26 126 2124 1 63 83 0
Minnesota 8 36 75 438 16 1145 26 20 84 1995 0 96 113 2
N.Y. Yankees 10 30 42 490 16 1217 47 18 101 1938 1 88 118 0
Chicago White Sox 33 24 57 321 10 1312 59 23 100 1944 2 107 147 1
Tampa Bay 8 24 64 471 19 1287 85 26 101 2131 0 77 118 0
L.A. Angels 3 40 59 519 27 1057 55 18 126 2058 0 88 100 0
Cleveland 34 41 41 482 25 1126 91 32 94 1930 4 77 97 0
Oakland 6 33 75 480 13 1114 41 21 124 1939 1 70 99 0
Baltimore 18 32 58 378 8 1241 72 27 96 1915 0 94 128 0
Texas 17 38 53 463 17 1382 105 33 77 1955 1 89 127 0
Kansas City 20 33 51 397 14 1167 103 34 100 1896 1 65 139 0
Seattle 12 35 53 510 6 1357 100 40 68 1980 2 120 126 0
Detroit 6 37 41 337 12 1369 51 17 88 1967 0 94 110 0
Toronto 12 21 29 436 7 1276 39 18 94 1865 0 80 122 0