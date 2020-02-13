Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LAFAYETTE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
O'Boyle 20 1-8 1-1 0-1 1 2 3
Quinn 13 2-4 2-4 3-4 2 1 6
Jaworski 28 5-12 1-2 0-1 1 1 13
Perry 30 4-8 0-0 0-3 1 3 9
Stout 31 4-8 0-0 0-4 0 0 11
Stephens 26 1-11 0-0 0-1 0 2 2
Cherry 25 2-6 0-0 3-12 1 1 4
Hastings 17 0-3 0-0 1-3 1 1 0
Good 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Reichwein 2 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Vaughan 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Anekwe 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-62 4-7 7-30 7 11 48

Percentages: FG .306, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Stout 3-5, Jaworski 2-5, Perry 1-4, Cherry 0-2, Reichwein 0-2, O'Boyle 0-6, Stephens 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cherry, Good, Perry).

Turnovers: 9 (Perry 3, O'Boyle 2, Quinn 2, Cherry, Jaworski).

Steals: 5 (Jaworski 2, Quinn, Stephens, Stout).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ARMY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
King 31 5-11 0-0 0-4 0 2 12
Wilson 34 10-17 0-1 5-13 2 2 20
Caldwell 35 4-8 1-2 3-11 6 3 10
Funk 39 4-13 2-2 0-6 7 1 12
Grayson 27 1-5 0-0 0-2 1 4 3
Blackwell 18 1-4 0-0 0-4 2 1 3
Mann 9 2-3 0-0 0-1 2 1 5
Finke 6 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Thiele 1 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-61 3-5 10-44 20 14 65

Percentages: FG .443, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (King 2-5, Funk 2-6, Mann 1-1, Blackwell 1-3, Caldwell 1-3, Grayson 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilson).

Turnovers: 14 (Grayson 5, Wilson 4, King 3, Blackwell, Funk).

Steals: 7 (Funk 2, King 2, Caldwell, Grayson, Mann).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lafayette 23 25 48
Army 31 34 65

A_428 (5,043).