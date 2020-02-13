Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LOYOLA (MD.) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Aldama 33 4-14 0-0 5-8 3 2 9
Scott 28 5-10 4-5 4-10 1 4 14
Andrews 32 2-6 0-1 3-4 0 5 4
Hart 29 5-8 0-0 0-1 2 2 10
Kostecka 36 8-15 11-11 1-5 2 3 28
Spencer 17 2-5 0-0 1-1 2 1 4
Dike 13 2-2 0-1 1-5 1 0 4
Jones 12 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 3
Totals 200 29-61 15-18 15-36 11 18 76

Percentages: FG .475, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Jones 1-1, Aldama 1-4, Kostecka 1-4, Andrews 0-3, Spencer 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Aldama 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Aldama 3, Hart 3, Dike 2, Jones 2, Spencer 2, Andrews, Kostecka, Scott).

Steals: 9 (Aldama 2, Dike 2, Kostecka 2, Andrews, Hart, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
AMERICAN U. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
C.Nelson 36 5-9 0-0 0-0 2 1 13
Gasperini 20 3-6 5-6 0-3 2 2 11
Beckton 34 4-8 1-1 0-2 2 4 10
Harris 28 3-7 4-4 0-3 0 2 12
S.Nelson 39 7-14 8-9 1-5 4 2 22
Yiljep 20 4-7 0-2 2-2 0 4 8
Lubarsky 17 2-3 0-1 0-3 0 3 5
Alexander 6 0-1 0-0 2-2 1 1 0
Totals 200 28-55 18-23 5-20 11 19 81

Percentages: FG .509, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (C.Nelson 3-7, Harris 2-4, Lubarsky 1-1, Beckton 1-3, S.Nelson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Yiljep 2, Lubarsky, S.Nelson).

Turnovers: 12 (S.Nelson 4, Beckton 3, Harris 2, Lubarsky 2, C.Nelson).

Steals: 11 (S.Nelson 4, C.Nelson 3, Beckton 2, Harris, Lubarsky).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola (Md.) 33 43 76
American U. 36 45 81

A_716 (4,500).