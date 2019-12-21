FG FT Reb
ECCLESIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cone 39 9-17 0-0 0-3 6 0 25
McGee 39 6-16 0-0 2-4 1 1 15
Phillips 39 7-19 3-4 0-1 3 2 19
Green 38 2-4 4-4 1-4 3 1 8
Lynch 27 2-5 0-0 1-4 1 4 4
Chira 18 0-0 0-0 1-3 3 5 0
Totals 200 26-61 7-8 5-19 17 13 71

Percentages: FG .426, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Cone 7-13, McGee 3-9, Phillips 2-8, Green 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Green).

Turnovers: 12 (Phillips 5, Lynch 2, McGee 2, Chira, Cone, Green).

Steals: 5 (Cone 2, Green 2, Phillips).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ALCORN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Howard 23 8-12 2-2 0-2 3 1 24
Brewton 22 2-7 0-0 0-0 5 1 5
Andrews 21 5-11 4-5 2-5 4 3 18
Campbell 20 5-8 0-0 2-4 0 1 10
Crosby 20 3-5 0-0 0-3 5 0 9
Carter 19 4-11 1-2 4-6 2 1 9
Fairley 18 4-5 2-4 5-9 2 3 10
Morris 18 5-6 2-2 0-2 4 0 16
Tillery 18 6-9 0-0 2-6 2 0 17
Wilson 14 2-3 0-0 1-4 0 1 4
Alsworth 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 44-79 11-15 16-41 27 12 122

Percentages: FG .557, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 23-38, .605 (Howard 6-9, Tillery 5-8, Morris 4-4, Andrews 4-6, Crosby 3-5, Brewton 1-3, Wilson 0-1, Alsworth 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Fairley 2, Andrews, Campbell, Crosby).

Turnovers: 7 (Howard 4, Campbell, Morris, Wilson).

Steals: 9 (Howard 4, Carter 2, Andrews, Fairley, Tillery).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ecclesia 33 38 71
Alcorn St. 60 62 122

A_101 (7,000).