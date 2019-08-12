2020 Toronto Blue Jays Schedule
|All Times TBA
March 26 Boston
March 27 Boston
March 28 Boston
March 29 Boston
March 30 Cincinnati
March 31 Cincinnati
April 1 Cincinnati
April 2 at N.Y. Yankees
April 4 at N.Y. Yankees
April 5 at N.Y. Yankees
April 6 at Philadelphia
April 7 at Philadelphia
April 9 Kansas City
April 10 Kansas City
April 11 Kansas City
April 12 Kansas City
April 13 Minnesota
April 14 Minnesota
April 15 Minnesota
April 17 at Tampa Bay
April 18 at Tampa Bay
April 19 at Tampa Bay
April 21 at Boston
April 22 at Boston
April 23 at Boston
April 24 at Baltimore
April 25 at Baltimore
April 26 at Baltimore
April 27 Boston
April 28 Boston
April 29 Boston
May 1 N.Y. Yankees
May 2 N.Y. Yankees
May 3 N.Y. Yankees
May 4 Baltimore
May 5 Baltimore
May 6 Baltimore
May 8 at Oakland
May 9 at Oakland
May 10 at Oakland
May 11 at Texas
May 12 at Texas
May 13 at Texas
May 14 at Chicago White Sox
May 15 at Chicago White Sox
May 16 at Chicago White Sox
May 17 at Chicago White Sox
May 18 Houston
May 19 Houston
May 20 Houston
May 21 Baltimore
May 22 Baltimore
May 23 Baltimore
May 24 Baltimore
May 26 at Tampa Bay
May 27 at Tampa Bay
May 28 at Tampa Bay
May 29 at Baltimore
May 30 at Baltimore
May 31 at Baltimore
June 1 at St. Louis
June 2 at St. Louis
June 4 Texas
June 5 Texas
June 6 Texas
June 7 Texas
June 9 Seattle
June 10 Seattle
June 11 Seattle
June 12 at Detroit
June 13 at Detroit
June 14 at Detroit
June 16 Tampa Bay
June 17 Tampa Bay
June 18 Tampa Bay
June 19 at Pittsburgh
June 20 at Pittsburgh
June 21 at Pittsburgh
June 22 at Milwaukee
June 23 at Milwaukee
June 24 at Milwaukee
June 26 L.A. Angels
June 27 L.A. Angels
June 28 L.A. Angels
June 30 Chicago White Sox
July 1 Chicago White Sox
July 2 Chicago White Sox
July 3 N.Y. Yankees
July 4 N.Y. Yankees
July 5 N.Y. Yankees
July 6 at Boston
July 7 at Boston
July 8 at Boston
July 9 at Minnesota
July 10 at Minnesota
July 11 at Minnesota
July 12 at Minnesota
July 17 Cleveland
July 18 Cleveland
July 19 Cleveland
July 20 Boston
July 21 Boston
July 22 Boston
July 24 at Seattle
July 25 at Seattle
July 26 at Seattle
July 27 at L.A. Angels
July 28 at L.A. Angels
July 29 at L.A. Angels
July 31 Baltimore
Aug. 1 Baltimore
Aug. 2 Baltimore
Aug. 3 Tampa Bay
Aug. 4 Tampa Bay
Aug. 5 Tampa Bay
Aug. 6 at Houston
Aug. 7 at Houston
Aug. 8 at Houston
Aug. 9 at Houston
Aug. 10 at Tampa Bay
Aug. 11 at Tampa Bay
Aug. 12 at Tampa Bay
Aug. 13 at Tampa Bay
Aug. 14 Chicago Cubs
Aug. 15 Chicago Cubs
Aug. 16 Chicago Cubs
Aug. 18 St. Louis
Aug. 19 St. Louis
Aug. 20 at N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 21 at N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 22 at N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 23 at N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 24 at Kansas City
Aug. 25 at Kansas City
Aug. 26 at Kansas City
Aug. 27 Oakland
Aug. 28 Oakland
Aug. 29 Oakland
Aug. 30 Oakland
Sept. 1 Detroit
Sept. 2 Detroit
Sept. 3 Detroit
Sept. 4 Tampa Bay
Sept. 5 Tampa Bay
Sept. 6 Tampa Bay
Sept. 8 at Baltimore
Sept. 9 at Baltimore
Sept. 10 at Baltimore
Sept. 11 at N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 12 at N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 13 at N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 15 Philadelphia
Sept. 16 Philadelphia
Sept. 18 N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 19 N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 20 N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 22 at Boston
Sept. 23 at Boston
Sept. 24 at Boston
Sept. 25 at Cleveland
Sept. 26 at Cleveland
Sept. 27 at Cleveland