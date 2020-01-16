AP source: Baylor finalizing deal for Aranda as head coach

Baylor is finalizing a deal to make LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda the new coach of the Bears, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school was not ready to make any official announcement on Matt Rhule's successor. Rhule was named head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers on Jan. 7.

Aranda will take over a Big 12 program that is in much better shape than it was when Rhule got there just over three years ago.

Aranda, the highest-paid college assistant at $2.5 million a season, will be a head coach for the first time. He was a Power Five defensive coordinator the past seven seasons, at Wisconsin from 2013-15 before a four-year span at LSU capped by a win Monday night in the national championship game against Clemson.

