Wyoming 85, Fresno St. 62

Andre 2-6 2-3 6, Baker 3-9 3-3 10, Hill 4-6 2-2 11, Colimerio 3-8 2-2 9, Holland 0-1 0-0 0, Whitaker 2-4 0-0 6, Moore 4-9 2-4 10, Yap 3-9 0-0 8, Campbell 1-3 0-0 2, Vasquez 0-2 0-0 0, Gorton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 11-14 62.
