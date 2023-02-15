Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15, 2023 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 81 Kyle Connor 54 24 37 61 7 10 6 0 8 185 .130 D 44 Josh Morrissey 54 11 45 56 10 27 1 0 5 107 .103 F 80 Pierre-Luc Dubois 54 23 30 53 10 54 8 0 1 155 .148 F 55 Mark Scheifele 54 32 16 48 -1 35 9 0 5 143 .224 F 26 Blake Wheeler 45 15 26 41 6 28 7 0 6 84 .179 F 91 Cole Perfetti 49 7 22 29 10 16 1 0 0 88 .080 F 17 Adam Lowry 54 7 18 25 2 32 0 2 0 82 .085 D 4 Neal Pionk 54 7 15 22 -4 27 1 0 1 96 .073 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 18 4 16 20 2 4 1 0 0 59 .068 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 47 2 14 16 9 22 0 1 0 51 .039 D 5 Brenden Dillon 54 1 14 15 4 57 0 0 0 64 .016 F 89 Sam Gagner 43 8 6 14 -3 8 1 0 2 74 .108 F 36 Morgan Barron 42 5 8 13 1 16 0 1 1 69 .072 F 71 Axel Jonsson-Fjallby 45 4 7 11 -3 8 0 0 2 51 .078 D 88 Nate Schmidt 45 5 6 11 10 8 3 0 0 62 .081 F 8 Saku Maenalanen 38 4 4 8 3 10 0 0 0 42 .095 D 54 Dylan Samberg 41 2 6 8 8 12 0 0 0 33 .061 F 22 Mason Appleton 16 1 5 6 1 6 0 0 0 26 .038 F 21 Mikey Eyssimont 19 1 4 5 5 7 0 0 0 26 .038 F 19 David Gustafsson 38 0 5 5 0 6 0 0 0 36 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 22 3 2 5 4 12 0 0 0 18 .167 F 28 Kevin Stenlund 26 3 2 5 0 10 0 0 0 32 .094 F 20 Karson Kuhlman 24 2 2 4 -5 8 0 0 1 30 .067 D 77 Kyle Capobianco 9 1 0 1 1 4 0 0 1 6 .167 D 14 Ville Heinola 10 0 1 1 -5 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 87 Kristian Reichel 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 64 Logan Stanley 11 0 1 1 -2 13 0 0 0 8 .000 F 21 Dominic Toninato 4 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 54 172 314 486 71 452 38 4 33 1638 .105 OPPONENT TOTALS 54 140 249 389 -86 494 25 3 20 1671 .084 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 41 2438 2.41 25 15 1 3 98 1293 0.924 0 0 0 33 David Rittich 14 787 2.52 9 4 0 0 33 369 0.911 0 0 2 TEAM TOTALS 54 3259 2.43 34 19 1 3 131 1662 .916 172 314 452 OPPONENT TOTALS 54 3259 2.96 20 26 8 2 160 1626 .895 140 249 494