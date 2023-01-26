William & Mary 77, Stony Brook 74

Policelli 8-13 5-5 25, Sarvan 0-3 0-0 0, Fitzmorris 5-6 1-3 12, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Stephenson-Moore 4-12 0-1 8, Onyekonwu 3-7 3-3 12, Pettway 3-6 4-4 12, Muratori 1-1 3-4 5, Nahar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 16-20 74.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson