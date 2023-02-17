Weber St. 52, Sacramento St. 49

Jones 5-13 3-6 13, Koehler 1-4 1-2 4, Tew 4-6 3-4 11, Verplancken 5-9 1-2 12, Porter 2-7 4-4 8, Ballard 0-5 0-0 0, Tamba 2-2 0-0 4, Rouzan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 12-18 52.
