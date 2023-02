Darien’s ice hockey teams are skating into the postseason as No. 1 seeds in the FCIAC tournaments and this week’s Wave by the numbers takes a look at those squads, as well as the basketball and track and field teams.

17-1-2

Darien’s final regular season record in girls ice hockey this season. The Blue Wave has scored 97 goals, an average of nearly five per game, while allowing just 23 this season.

1

The Blue Wave’s seed for both the FCIAC and CHSGHA tournaments. Darien will host No. 4 Greenwich in the FCIAC semifinals at 6, Wednesday, with the final scheduled for 4:30, Saturday, at the Darien Ice House. The CHSGHA tournament will get underway next week.

12-3-3

Record of the Darien boys ice hockey team, which is also 7-2-1 in the FCIAC. The Blue Wave has one regular season game remaining against Notre Dame-West Haven at Bennett Rink in New Haven. The Wave, the top seed in the FCIAC tournament, will have a first-round bye and will then host either Ridgefield or Greenwich in the semifinals next Wednesday.

4

Ranking for Darien in the latest GameTimeCT boys ice hockey Top 10 poll. The Wave, which received one first-place vote, dropped to No. 4 as Fairfield Prep jumped three spots to No. 2 on the strength of its 5-1 win over No. 1 Notre Dame-West Haven. New Canaan is No. 3 and the Fairfield co-op is No. 5.

58-52

Score of the Darien boys basketball team’s loss to Ridgefield in a road game on Monday. The loss eliminated the Wave from the FCIAC playoff race, but at 9-10, they have qualified for the CIAC Div. 3 tournament, which tips off on March 3.

17

Darien’s current spot in the Div. 3 standings. If the Wave can move up into the top 16, they would then host a state playoff game in the first round. Darien plays at Staples at 7, Wednesday, in the final game of the regular season.

2:58.84

Julia Blake’s time in the 1,000-meter run, which was good for fourth place at the CIAC girls indoor track and field State Open in New Haven on Saturday. Cam Meyer was eighth in the 3,200-meter run (11:18.40), and the team of Kate Demark, Evelyn Trudel, Camilla Lash, and Blake was ninth in the sprint medley relay (4:26.19).

1:25.91

Time for Jason Rideout, who was seventh in the 600-meter run at the CIAC boys indoor track and field State Open. Teddy Peters was also seventh in the pole vault at 12 feet; and Nick Yoo was 11th in the 1,000-meter run (2:38.91).

4-16

Record of the Darien girls basketball team, which closed out the regular season with a 48-45 loss at Stamford last Wednesday. It was the third time this season the Blue Wave has lost by just three points.

David.Stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports